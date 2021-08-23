Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 22 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on August 21, with the first four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Monday, August 23.

Berlin CC are perched atop the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Saturday and have four points in their kitty.

Britannia CC and USG Chemnitz, who have a couple of points each, follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. The former are placed higher due to their better net run rate.

USC Magdeburg will play their first couple of encounters in the Dresden T10 League 2021 on Monday. The Berlin International Cricket Academy suffered reversals in both their matches on Saturday and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League Group B Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 214 runs in eight matches, with his 80 being the top score of the tournament. Sharifi has an excellent strike rate of 173.98 and has struck eight fours and 17 sixes.

Zahid Mahmood of FC Viktoria 89 is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 176 runs to date, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score. Mahmood's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 160.00, and are studded with 13 boundaries and as many sixes.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He blasted 169 runs in the league phase, with 54 being his best effort. Yasser has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 244.92, with the help of 11 fours and 17 maximums.

Britannia CC's Rohit Singh (96), Berlin CC's Nick Kraiger (64) and Rohit Grover (42), and the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Ravi Vanukuri (36) and Chanti Pasupuleti (30) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions, with 11 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He had a best spell of 3/15 and was taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, who snared 10 wickets in the league phase, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/7 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 8.00.

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89, who has accounted for the dismissals of nine opposition batsmen, occupies third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has 3/4 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 5.87 runs per over.

Berlin CC's Vimal Marripeddi (5) and Nick Kraiger (4), Britannia CC's Faisal Qasim (3), and the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Sandan Chintanippu (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava