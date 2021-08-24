Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 23 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on August 23, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, August 24.

Berlin CC, who have eight points, have consolidated their position at the top of the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They are followed by the Berlin International Cricket Academy, who have garnered four points from as many matches.

Britannia CC and USG Chemnitz have won a solitary match each in the tournament so far and have two points apiece in their kitties. The former are placed third in the Group B standings due to their better net run rate.

USC Magdeburg came up short in both matches they played in the Dresden T10 League 2021 on Monday. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League Group B Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He amassed 214 runs in the preliminary phase of the tournament, including the top score of 80. Sharifi's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 173.98 and are studded with eight fours and 17 sixes.

Zahid Mahmood of FC Viktoria 89 occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 176 runs so far, with an unbeaten 44 being his best effort. Mahmood has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.00, with the help of 13 fours and as many maximums.

Nadjibullah Yasser of BSC Rehberge 1945 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has smashed 169 runs in eight knocks, with 54 as his highest score. Yasser has an outstanding strike rate of 244.92 and has struck 11 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Berlin CC's Rohit Grover (106) and Nick Kraiger (78), Britannia CC's Rohit Singh (100), USG Chemnitz's Samad Stanikzai (84) and Varun Soraganvi (42), and USC Magdeburg's Sreekanth Kunchapu (49) are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions, who picked up 11 wickets, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 3/15 as his best returns and conceded an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, with 10 scalps to his name, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/7 and has an acceptable economy of 8.00.

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89 has dismissed nine opposition batsmen in the Dresden T10 League 2021 so far. He has a best spell of 3/4 and has an excellent economy of 5.87.

Berlin CC's Vimal Marripeddi (5) and Nick Kraiger (5), Britannia CC's Himanshu Himansh (4) and Vishal Panjwani (4), and USG Chemnitz's Adith Narayanan (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

