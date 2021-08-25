Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 24 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on August 24, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Wednesday, August 25.

Berlin CC, who have ten points to their credit, continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. Britannia CC, who have won three of their six matches so far, follow them in the Group B standings.

The Berlin International Cricket Academy and USG Chemnitz are placed third and fourth in the group. Both teams have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

USC Magdeburg bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They have suffered reversals in all four of their matches to date and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League Group B Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 214 runs in eight matches, with 80 being his highest score. Sharifi has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.98, with the help of eight fours and 17 sixes.

Rohit Grover of Berlin CC has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 182 runs thus far, with 64 being his best effort. Grover has an excellent strike rate of 211.62 and has struck nine boundaries and 18 sixes.

Rohit Singh of Britannia CC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has blasted 178 runs in five knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 76. Singh's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 278.12 and are studded with seven fours and 20 maximums.

Apart from Singh, the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Chanti Pasupuleti (116), USG Chemnitz's Samad Stanikzai (93), Varun Soraganvi (72) and GN Khan (65), Britannia CC's Waqas Virk (74), and USC Magdeburg's Sreekanth Kunchapu (57) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions, with 11 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 3/15 as his best performance and was taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945, who has dismissed 10 opposition batsmen, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has conceded an average of 8.00 runs per over.

Ehsan Latif of FC Viktoria 89 and Nick Kraiger of Berlin CC have both picked up nine wickets in the Dresden T10 League 2021 so far. Latif, who has 3/4 as his best returns, is placed higher due to his exceptional economy of 5.87.

Britannia CC's Faisal Qasim (7) and Waleed Ahmed (6), the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Ravi Vanukuri (6) and Chandu Nagasai (4), USG Chemnitz's Rajesh Nagaraja (5) and Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (4), and USC Magdeburg's Ranadheer Podishetti (4) and Sahil Sethi (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

