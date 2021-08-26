Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 25 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of group stage action on August 25, with four Group B matches played on the day. The final four Group B encounters are scheduled for Thursday, August 26.

Britannia CC and Berlin CC occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. Both sides have ten points, with the latter having a couple of games in hand.

USG Chemnitz and the Berlin International Cricket Academy follow the two table-toppers in the Group B standings. They have garnered eight and four points respectively in six matches apiece.

USC Magdeburg are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They are without a point so far and need convincing wins in both their matches on Thursday to have any chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League Group B Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle is still the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Dresden T10 League 2021. He amassed 214 runs in the league phase, with his 80 being the top score of the tournament. Sharifi has an impressive strike rate of 173.98 and has struck eight fours and 17 sixes.

Rohit Singh of Britannia CC has climbed to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 208 runs to date, with an unbeaten 76 being his best effort. Singh's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 273.68 and are studded with eight boundaries and 24 sixes.

Rohit Grover of Berlin CC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has smashed 182 runs in five knocks, with a highest score of 64. Grover has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 211.62, with the help of nine fours and 18 maximums.

Other than Grover, the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Chanti Pasupuleti (159), the USG Chemnitz's Samad Stanikzai (127) and Abdul Andar (79), Berlin CC's Nick Kraiger (95), and USC Magdeburg's Sreekanth Kunchapu (67) and Krishna Budireddy (59) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions, who picked up 11 wickets, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He had 3/15 as his best effort and was slightly expensive as he conceded an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Faisal Qasim of Britannia CC and Javed Rana of BSC Rehberge 1945 are among three bowlers who have dismissed ten opposition batsmen each in the Dresden T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Qasim, who has 3/6 as his best spell, has a decent economy of 7.50. Rana has 3/7 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.00.

USG Chemnitz's Rajesh Nagaraja (9) and Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla (6), the Berlin International Cricket Academy's Ravi Vanukuri (9) and Chandu Nagasai (6), the Berlin CC's Nick Kraiger (9), Vimal Marripeddi (5) and Awais Zafar (5), and USC Magdeburg's Ranadheer Podishetti (7) and Sahil Sethi (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna