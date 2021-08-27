Dresden T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 26 (Updated)

The Dresden T10 League 2021 saw the concluding day of group stage action on August 26, with the final four Group B encounters played on the day. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, August 27.

Berlin CC finished atop the Group B points table of the Dresden T10 League 2021. They registered wins in seven of their eight matches for the 14 points in their kitty.

Britannia CC and USG Chemnitz followed the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Both teams garnered ten points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

The Berlin International Cricket Academy, who finished with six points, joined the aforementioned three teams in the knockout stage of the Dresden T10 League 2021. USC Magdeburg suffered reversals in all eight of their matches and were eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the final team standings in the two groups after the tenth day of matches in the Dresden T10 League 2021:

Dresden T10 League Group A Points Table

Dresden T10 League Group B Points Table

Dresden T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ehsanullah Sharifi of SG Einheit Halle finished as the highest run-scorer after the group stage of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He aggregated 214 runs in eight matches, with 80 being his highest score. Sharifi's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 173.98 and are studded with eight fours and 17 sixes.

Rohit Singh of Britannia CC is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 208 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 76. Singh has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 273.68, with the help of eight fours and 24 maximums.

Rohit Grover of Berlin CC occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Dresden T10 League 2021. He has amassed 204 runs in seven knocks, with 64 being his best effort. Grover has an excellent strike rate of 201.98 and has struck 10 boundaries and 20 sixes.

Most Wickets

Dresden T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Ravi Vanukuri of the Berlin International Cricket Academy and Nauman Stanikzai of the Fuchse Berlin Lions are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 10 of the Dresden T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have picked up 11 wickets, with the former having a better economy rate.

Vanukuri, who has 3/9 as his best spell, has an acceptable economy of 8.00. Stanikzai had 3/15 as his best returns and was taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Faisal Qasim of Britannia CC is among four bowlers who have snared 10 wickets apiece in the Dresden T10 League 2021 to date. Qasim, who has 3/6 as his best performance, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy of 7.50.

