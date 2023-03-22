DRX vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Dreux CC (DRX) squaring off against Farmers (FAR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, March 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DRX vs FAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Dreux CC have won two of their last three matches of the tournament. Farmers, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches.
Farmers will give it their all to win the match, but Dreux CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
DRX vs FAR Match Details
The 11th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 22 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DRX vs FAR, Match 11
Date and Time: 22nd March 2023, 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between CIYMS and Pak I Care, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
DRX vs FAR Form Guide
DRX - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
FAR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
DRX vs FAR Probable Playing XI
DRX Playing XI
No injury updates
Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi ©, Mohammad Nisar, Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Usman Riaz Khan, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Zahir Ammar (wk), Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul
FAR Playing XI
No injury updates
Joel Dudley, Nicolaj Damgaard, Patrick Gouge, Oliver Hald, Stan Norman, Rhys Palmer, Jack De Gruchy, Chris Hopwood, James Perchard (c & wk), Thomas Shenton, Toby Britton
DRX vs FAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Perchard
J Perchard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Zahir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
A Nabi
M Nisar and A Nabi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Dudley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
T Bhatti
N Damgaard and T Bhatti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Norman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
A Yaseen
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Britton and A Yaseen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rafah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
DRX vs FAR match captain and vice-captain choices
T Bhatti
T Bhatti will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 649 points in the last ten matches.
A Nabi
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Nabi as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 749 points in the last ten matches.
5 Must-Picks for DRX vs FAR, Match 11
M Nisar
A Nabi
T Bhatti
S Norman
T Britton
Dreux CC vs Farmers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Dreux CC vs Farmers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Perchard
Batters: A Nabi, M Nisar, J Dudley
All-rounders: T Bhatti, S Norman, N Damgaard
Bowlers: A Yaseen, T Britton, M Rafah, O Hald
Dreux CC vs Farmers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Perchard
Batters: A Nabi, M Nisar, J Dudley
All-rounders: T Bhatti, N Damgaard
Bowlers: A Yaseen, T Britton, M Rafah, O Hald, U Riaz Khan
