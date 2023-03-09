DRX vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 1

Dreux (DRX) will take on Helsinki Titans (HT) in the first match of Group D of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DRX vs HT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the first match of Group D of the tournament. Dreux and Helsinki Titans will be looking to get off to a winning start in their first outing of the tournament.

DRX vs HT Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The first match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 9 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DRX vs HT, European Cricket League T10, Match 1

Date and Time: March 9, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

DRX vs HT Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting and will stay that way throughout the duration of the match. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

DRX vs HT probable playing XIs for today’s match

DRX Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DRX Probable Playing XI

A Zahir, A Nabi, M Nisar, H Niaz, A Harkook, K Ahmadzai, U Riaz Khan, A Ahmadzai, W Abdul, T Bhatti, and A Yaseen.

HT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HT Probable Palying XI

A Pusthay, Z Kamal, G Abbas Butt, K Rahman, A Bhatia, A Ahad Qureshi, A Wahid Qureshi, F Shahzad, Z Kamal, and S Adnan.

DRX vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zahir

A Zahir can be an explosive batter at the top and is also very good behind the stumps. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

G Abbas Butt

G Abbas Butt bats in the top-order. He could have been on the aggressive side from the very beginning of the innings and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Ahad Qureshi

A Ahad Qureshi is a very effective batter and can also be very useful with the ball. Qureshi is the best all-rounder choice for this match.

Bowler

W Abdul

W Abdul is a bowler who can be effective both in the opening stages and in the death phases of an innings. He is the best bet from the bowlers category for this match.

DRX vs HT Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

A Ahad Qureshi

A Ahad Qureshi is a very effective all-rounder. He can be impactful in both innings of the match and that makes him the best captain or vice-captain choice.

K Ahmadzai

K Ahmadzai is a great all-rounder. He can be a match winner in either of the innings and is a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for DRX vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

A Zahir

G Abbas Butt

A Ahad Qureshi

K Ahmadzai

W Abdul

DRX vs HT match expert tips

The pitch will favor the batters and the bounce will be throughout the match. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

DRX vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Zahir

Batters: H Niaz, M Nisar, A Nabi, G Abbas

All-rounders: A Ahad Qureshi, B Masud, K Ahmadzai

Bowlers: T Bhatti, W Abdul, F Shahzad

DRX vs HT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Zahir

Batters: H Niaz, M Nisar, A Nabi, G Abbas

All-rounders: A Ahad Qureshi, B Masud, K Ahmadzai

Bowlers: T Bhatti, W Abdul, F Shahzad

