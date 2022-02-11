DRX vs SVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Eliminator third

The third eliminator of the European Cricket League 2022 will see Dreux (DRX) take on Svanholm (SVH) at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain on Friday, February 11.

Dreux suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat the last time the two teams faced off, thanks to their poor bowling effort. They will have to bowl well if they intend to win this game.

Meanwhile, Svanholm are coming off a huge ten-wicket win over Star CC. They will fancy their chances of beating Dreux again.

DRX vs SVH Probable Playing XIs

DRX XI

Alexander Harkook, Wahid Abdul, Hamza Niaz, Zahir Ammar (wk), Tabish Bhatti (c), Ahmad Nabi, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Mohammad Wahab, Shahzeb Mohammad.

SVH XI

Hamid Shah (c), Musa Mahmood, Saud Munir, Zishan Shah, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Abdullah Mahmood, Moeez Raja, Zeeshan Khan, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmed, Asad Shah.

Match Details

Match: Dreux vs Svanholm, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 11, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Stadium has been a balanced one so far this season. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Batting first would be a wise option on this pitch. Anything above 85 runs could be a par score.

Today's DRX vs SVH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Musa Shaheen: Shaheen has scored 142 runs at an average of 23.66 in six games. He is safe with the gloves in hand, and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Ahmad Nabi: Nabi is a very experienced batter, and Dreux will again have high expectations from him. He has scored 204 runs at an average of 29.14 in his last seven games. Ahmad should be a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Tabish Bhatti: Bhatti is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 51 runs, and picked up seven wickets in his last seven games. Bhatti is a must-have in your DRX vs SVH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Afridi Yaseen: Yaseen has scalped eight wickets in his last seven games at an economy rate of 6.42. He could deliver a similar performance this time around, and prove to be a solid pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in DRX vs SVH Dream11 prediction team

Toqeer Ahmad (SVH): 230 points.

Shahzeb Mohammad (DRX): 192 points.

Saud Munir (SVH): 250 points.

Key stats for DRX vs SVH Dream11 prediction team

Kamran Ahmadzai - 85 runs and seven wickets in his last seven games; bowling average: 23.57.

Hamid Mazhar Shah - 149 runs and one wicket in his last six games; batting average: 24.83.

Mohammad Nisar - 99 runs and three wickets in his last seven games; batting average: 14.14.

DRX vs SVH Dream11 Prediction

DRX vs SVH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti, Wahid Abdul, Kamran Ahmadzai, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad, Afridi Yaseen.

Captain: Kamran Ahmadzai | Vice-captain: Tabish Bhatti.

DRX vs SVH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Saud Munir, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti, Abdullah Mahmood, Kamran Ahmadzai, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad, Afridi Yaseen.

Captain: Kamran Ahmadzai | Vice-captain: Ahmad Nabi.

Edited by Bhargav