DRX vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 7

The seventh game of the European Cricket League T10 will see Dreux (DRX) square off against Vienna CC (VCC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday (March 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DRX vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Dreux have won their last two games, while Vienna have won one of their last two. Vienna will give it their all to win the game, but Dreux are expected to prevail.

DRX vs VCC Match Details

The seventh game of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DRX vs VCC, Match 7

Date and Time: March 10, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Brno CC and Vienna CC saw 192 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

DRX vs VCC Form Guide

DRX - Won 2 of their last 2 games

VCC - Won 1 of their last 2 games

DRX vs VCC Probable Playing XIs

DRX

No injury update

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi (c), Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Zahir Ammar (wk), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Riaz Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Muhammad Rafah, Wahid Abdul

VCC

No injury update

Ali Rahemi, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Daniel Eckstein, Shakil Khan, Mark Simpson Parker, Arsalan Arif, Shahil Momin, Jaweed Sadran, Muneeb Ansari, Iqbal Hossain, Junaid Syed Afzal

DRX vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Q Norris

Norris is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Zahir is another good pick.

Batters

M Nisar

Nisar and A Nabi are the two best batter picks. H Niaz played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Simpson

A Ahmadzai and Simpson are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Eckstein is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Sadran

The top bowler picks are M Rafah and J Sadran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Bhatti is another good pick.

DRX vs VCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Simpson

Simpson bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safes captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 52 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

J Sadran

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sadran the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 20 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for DRX vs VCC, Match 7

J Sadran

M Simpson

A Ahmadzai

M Rafah

T Bhatti

Dreux vs Vienna CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dreux vs Vienna CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Q Norris

Batters: M Nisar, A Nabi

All-rounders: M Simpson, A Ahmadzai, U Riaz, D Eckstein

Bowlers: J Sadran, T Bhatti, M Rafah, S Momin

Dreux vs Vienna CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Q Norris

Batters: M Nisar, A Nabi

All-rounders: M Simpson, A Ahmadzai, D Eckstein

Bowlers: J Sadran, T Bhatti, M Rafah, S Momin, A Yaseen

