DSB vs CYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Final

The Final match of the Strike League T20 will see Desert Blaze (DSB) squaring off against City Cyclones (CYC) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DSB vs CYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Desert Blaze have lost all of their last three matches. City Cyclones, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches of the season.

Desert Blaze haven't brought their A-game yet, and City Cyclones are likely to continue their strong showing in the competition.

DSB vs CYC Match Details

The Final match of the Strike League T20 will be played on July 28 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSB vs CYC, Final

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. Spinners might come into play in second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Desert Blaze and City Cyclones, where a total of 264 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

DSB vs CYC Form Guide

DSB - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

CYC - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

DSB vs CYC Probable Playing XI

DSB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mathew Calder, Tom Jackson, Tom Vane-Tempest, Kyle Brazell, Angus Lovell (c), Brodie Symons (wk), Joshua Kann, Jack Wood, JA Freeman, Waheguru Dhillon, Tom Menzies

CYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Heazlett (c), Mitch Doolan, Jayden Goodwin, Lochie Hardy, Hamish Martin, Harrish Kannan, Coby Edmondstone, I Conway (wk), Seamus Keogh, Reiley Mark, Will Parker

DSB vs CYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Vane

T Vane is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Jackson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Heazlett

S Heazlett and K Brazell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Hardy played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Freeman

J Wood and J Freeman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Martin is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Kann

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kann and C Maladay. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Parker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DSB vs CYC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Heazlett

S Heazlett will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 306 points in the last five matches.

J Freeman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Freeman as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 424 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DSB vs CYC, Final

J Freeman

J Kann

S Heazlett

K Brazell

C Maladay

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Vane

Batters: L Hardy, S Heazlett (c), C Edmondstone, K Brazell

All-rounders: J Wood, J Freeman (vc)

Bowlers: W Parker, C Maladay, J Kann, W Dhillon

Desert Blaze vs City Cyclones Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Vane

Batters: L Hardy, S Heazlett, C Edmondstone, K Brazell, M Doolan

All-rounders: J Wood, J Freeman (c)

Bowlers: W Parker, C Maladay, J Kann (vc)