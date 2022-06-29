DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Strike League T20 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Strike League T20 2022 will see the Desert Blaze (DSB) taking on the Northern Tide (NTT) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday, June 29.

The Desert Blaze and the Northern Tide will kickstart the Strike League amid high hopes and expectations. The Desert Blaze have a good roster to fall back on, with BBL stars Max Bryant and Corey Rocchiccioli in their midst. However, the Northern Tide also have some experience to call upon in the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk and James Bazley. While both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Northern Tide will start as the favorites. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Darwin.

DSB vs NTT Probable Playing 11 Today

DSB XI

Max Bryant, Dhruv Kant (wk), Jayden Goodwin, Harsh Bimbral, Corey Kelly, Tom O'Connell, Charlie Kemp, Xavier Crone, Corey Rocchiccioli, Caiden Eaton and Sam Rahaley.

NTT XI

Isaac Conway (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Jayllen Naganayagam, Blake MacDonald, James Bazley, Antum Naqvi, Wes Agar, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Charles Stobo and Sam Elder.

Match Details

DSB vs NTT, Strike League T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: June 29, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected in Darwin with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface. There should be some swing and bounce available early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's DSB vs NTT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Isaac Conway: Isaac Conway is a well-known name on the grade-cricket circuit in Darwin, given his exploits with the bat. He is a solid batter who loves to go on the attack from ball one. With his keeping skills also likely to add value, he is a good addition to your DSB vs NTT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Max Bryant: Max Bryant is one of the most exciting batters on the Australian circuit, with his aggressive batting style often serving him well. He is a dasher who loves to take on the bowling early on in the innings. He is also capable of batting for long periods, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

James Bazley: James Bazley has been a revelation for the Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he adds much-needed balance to the NTT side, Bazley's ability to rile up batters with his short ball and use his variations to good effect make him a fine option in your DSB vs NTT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wes Agar: Wes Agar is one of the better bowlers in the country with a couple of national team appearances under his belt as well. He is a tall and burly pacer who can hit the deck hard and bowl a mean short ball. With some experience to fall back on and slightly helpful conditions on offer, Wes Agar is a must-have in your DSB vs NTT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DSB vs NTT Dream11 prediction team

Xavier Crone (DSB)

Wes Agar (NTT)

Isaac Conway (NTT)

Important stats for DSB vs NTT Dream11 prediction team

Max Bryant - 1012 runs in 48 T20 matches, Average: 22.00

Jake Fraser-McGurk - 145 runs in 5 Australian One-Day Cup 2021 matches, Average: 29.00

James Bazley - 8 wickets in 5 Australian One-Day Cup 2021 matches, Average: 21.88

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction Today (Strike League T20 2022)

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Strike League T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, M Bryant, J Fraser-McGurk, J Naganayagam, J Bazley, T O'Connell, C Kelly, C Kemp, W Agar, N Radhakrishnan and X Crone.

Captain: M Bryant. Vice-captain: J Bazley.

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Strike League T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Kant, M Bryant, J Fraser-McGurk, J Naganayagam, J Bazley, T O'Connell, C Kelly, A Naqvi, W Agar, N Radhakrishnan and X Crone.

Captain: J Fraser-McGurk. Vice-captain: T O'Connell.

