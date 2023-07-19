DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Strike League T20, Match 7

The Desert Blaze (DSB) will be taking on the Northern Tride (NTT) in the seventh match of the Strike League T20 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Desert Blaze have managed to win two of their three matches in this tournament so far. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to rise to the top of the table with a good win in this match.

The Northern Tide, on the other hand, have lost all three of their matches and are currently lingering at the bottom of the table. They need to win this match in order to improve their position in the points table.

DSB vs NTT Match Details

The seventh Match of the Strike League T20 will be played on July 19 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DSB vs NTT, Match 7, Strike League T20

Date and Time: July 19, 2023, Wednesday; 2.00 pm IST.

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

DSB vs NTT Probable Playing XIs

DSB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DSB Probable Playing XI

T Vane-Tempest, K Brazell, M Calder, A Lovell, J Freeman, J Wood, M Hammond, B Symons, J Kann, W Dhillon, and T Menzies.

NTT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NTT Probable Playing XI

R King, M Bryant, A Adlam, T McGann, D Hoogenboezem, Z Lewis, S Elder, L Popr, J Willmott, J Baraba, and H Jacobs.

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - T Vane Tempest

T Vane Tempest has been about average in this tournament. But he looks like the only option available from this category for this match.

Batter - K Brazell

Kyle Brazell has done a decent job with both the bat and the ball so far in the tournament. In a couple of matches, he has earned plenty of points with the ball while in one game he did a good job with the bat. Brazell will be a good selection for this match.

All-rounder - J Freeman

Freeman has been in great form with the ball. In the first two matches, he did a great job and looks like the best option from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler - L Pope

L Pope has been decent with the ball. He looks like one of the best options from the category along with H Jacobs.

DSB vs NTT match captain and vice-captain choices

Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up crucial wickets and that makes Freeman a very crucial pick as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Kyle Brazell

Kyle Brazell has been a key contributor for his team with either the bat or the ball. His all-round form in the tournament makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DSB vs NTT, Match 7

T Vane Tempest

Kyle Brazell

Jarrod Freeman

Jack Wood

L Pope

DSB vs NTT Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. There will be something in it for all the players and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: T Vane Tempest

Batters: M Bryant, Kyle Brazell, M Calder, R King

All-rounders: Jarrod Freeman, Jack Wood, B Symons

Bowlers: L Pope, H Jacobs, J Willmott

DSB vs NTT Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

