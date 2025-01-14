DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 14, 2025

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) go head-to-head with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the eighth match of SA20 2025 on Tuesday, January 14, at Kingsmead in Durban. It's the second match of a double-header, with the Pretoria Capitals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape clashing in the first.

DSG started their season with a thrilling two-run win over the Pretoria Capitals before rain washed out the reverse fixture at Centurion. They take on the only other unbeaten team in the league in the Joburg Super Kings. The side registered a six-run win over MI Cape Town in their only game of the season, which was also affected by rain.

This should be a closely fought battle that could go down to the wire. On that note, let's look at three low-owned differentials that could make a difference for Dream11 players.

#3 Donovan Ferreira (ALL) (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira has featured in six T20Is for the Proteas.

A powerful middle-order batter, wicket-keeper, and off-spinner, Donovan Ferreira is one of the most exciting talents in the South African cricketing scene right now. The 26-year-old has played in T20 leagues around the world, with his batting numbers, especially his impressive strike rate of 158.94, catching the eye.

Donovan's best-ever T20 knock came at Kingsmead in the inaugural edition of the SA20 when he bailed JSK out with a terrific 40-ball 82, also picking up one wicket to single-handedly steer them to a win over Durban.

His involvement in the previous game against MICT was limited to one over of bowling but he's very likely to be more involved here. With him having potentially multiple routes to points, Donovan could be a handy Dream11 differential.

#2 Evan Jones (ALL) (JSK)

Evan Jones was a surprise name in JSK's playing XI for the tournament opener against MI Cape Town but the bowling all-rounder gave a great account of himself in that fixture. He finished with impressive figures of 1/24 in four overs, bowling both in the powerplay and through the middle overs.

Evan Jones played for the Paarl Royals in the previous two SA20 editions and put in good performances, picking up 16 wickets in 11 bowling innings overall. He's also likely to come in at No. 8 with the bat, very capable of striking a few lusty blows, as evidenced by his T20 career strike rate of 138.32.

While not the most flashy pick, Evan Jones could tick along nicely and rack up the points for your Dream11 team.

#1 Brandon King (BAT) (DSG)

Brandon King was named in the Durban Super Giants' playing XI for their second match against the Pretoria Capitals, and while the game was washed out, the management's intentions of backing him as an opener looked clear.

It's highly likely he retains his place in the playing XI, and if he does, he could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

The West Indies opener is a highly sought-after T20 freelancer with tons of experience. He has featured in 155 T20s, scoring close to 3,500 runs at a decent strike rate of 132.97.

A technically solid run accumulator, King could form a formidable opening partnership with the more attacking Breetzke, taking his time before going on the front foot. Based on how well the Kingsmead wicket played in the first match, King could haul big if he gets going in this fixture.

