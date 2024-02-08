DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 Qualifier 2 – February 8, 2024

On Thursday, February 8, Durban Super Giants (DSG) will lock horns with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in Qualifier 2 of the SA20 2024 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

The Durban Super Giants faced a disheartening defeat in Qualifier 1 against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Despite limiting the Sunrisers to a score of 157/8, with Keshav Maharaj and Junior Dala taking two wickets each, the Giants struggled in their batting performance. They were all out for 106, and Wiaan Mulder was the leading run-scorer with 38 runs.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings are coming off a convincing nine-wicket win over Paarl Royals in the Eliminator. Bowling first, with a four-fer from Sam Cook and a three-wicket haul from Nandre Burger, they bowled Royals out at 138 in 18.5 overs.

In response, captain Faf du Plessis (55) and Leus du Plooy (68) chased down the target in 13.2 overs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DSG vs JSK Dream11 match.

#3 Leus du Plooy (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Leus du Plooy in action (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Leus du Plooy has been the most decorated batter for Super Kings. He has plundered 367 runs in 10 matches, averaging 40.77 and scoring three 50s.

The 29-year-old South African has been particularly successful at the Wanderers, scoring 254 runs, including two consecutive fifties in the last two games, with one of those coming against the Durban Super Giants.

#2 Faf du Plessis (JSK) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis of JSK (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Faf du Plessis has also regained his T20 form. He scored back-to-back fifties in the previous two games at the Wanderers Stadium. So far, he has hammered three half-centuries in the last four games, including one season-best 57 against the Super Giants.

Thus, making Faf captain/vice-captain of your DSG vs JSK Dream11 teams would be wise.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 9.0 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in excellent form this season. He has smashed 373 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.44 and a remarkable strike rate above 200. He has recorded three fifties so far.

Klaasen has scored 104 runs against the Super Kings, including a 64-run knock. Hence, he emerges as an ideal option for the captain/vice-captain position in your DSG vs JSK Dream11 team.

