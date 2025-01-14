DSG vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 14, 2025

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) square off against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 8th match of SA20 2024 on Tuesday, January 14, at Kingsmead in Durban.

DSG have started this season on a positive note, pulling off an absolute heist off a win in their opener against the Pretoria Capitals, winning a thriller by two runs. Their next fixture against the same opponent was washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' Joburg Super Kings got off to a winning start themselves, albeit in a rain-curtailed contest at the Wanderers. Their terrific bowling except at the death, and some useful cameos from Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy was enough for them to secure a six-run win over MI Cape Town via the DLS method.

This should be a hard-fought and interesting contest. Let's look at who the top three Dream11 captaincy picks are.

Matthew Breetzke got the Durban's Super Giants' campaign off to a positive start, and it was his 20-ball 33 that set the ball rolling in their first match against the Pretoria Capitals, with the others building on his solid opening stand with Bryce Parsons.

The attacking batter looked in great touch, with his familiarity and understanding of the wicket evident in his batting. With 319 runs in seven innings to his name at Durban at an average of 53.2 and a strike rate of 155.6, it's clear that Breetzke loves playing at this venue, and purely based on that stat, he's someone who could be an interesting differential Dream11 captaincy pick.

Wiaan Mulder's blitzkrieg was one of the major reasons the Durban's Super Giants got to what would eventually be a match-winning total of 209 in the first innings against Pretoria Capitals. The seam bowling all-rounder walked in at No. 6 after Heinrich Klaasen got out for a duck and put on a masterclass of clean hitting.

He scored 45 runs off just 19 balls and also got two overs to make an impact with the ball. Based on DSG's playing XI in the reverse fixture against the Capitals, Mulder could well be set for a promotion up the batting order to No. 5 or 4.

He's in decent form right now, and with him having multiple routes to points, it makes him a reliable Dream11 captaincy choice.

David Wiese's terrific opening spell was a major reason for the Joburg Super Kings' win over MICT. He delivered the goods first with the new ball and later at the death, keeping things tight, finishing with a spell of 1/19 in four overs. While he didn't get an opportunity to bat due to the rain-curtailed nature of the match, he was all set to slot in at No. 7.

You'd do well to find a player more experienced than Wiese in this edition of the SA20 as the all-rounder has featured in nearly 400 T20s, scoring more than 4000 runs, and also picking up 321 wickets. He loves playing at Kingsmead, and in three T20Is at the venue, he has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of only 5.25!

He could definitely be among the points in this fixture and is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice.

