DSG vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan 11, 2023

The Durban Supergiants (DSG) face off against MI Cape Town (MICT) in the second match of SA20 2024 on Thursday, January 11, at Kingsmead in Durban. Both these sides finished outside the qualification zone last season, with Durban finishing fifth, as MICT took the wooden spoon.

MICT were also dealt a blow right before the start of the season, with captain Rashid Khan ruled out due to an injury. Kieron Pollard is leading the side for the first few matches.

With the first game washed out, there are plenty of hopes and expectations for this match to be an engrossing and entertaining encounter. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

#3 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

Spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde will be key for MI Cape Town in the absence of captain Rashid Khan, although his role is more of a defensive one. Linde is an experienced off-spinning all-rounder who's hard to take on, especially on two-paced surfaces like Durban.

He's also a very handy batter who usually bats at No. 7, but occasionally receives promotions to bat up the order due to his ability to play spin well. The Proteas player is one of the main members of this MICT team, and it's surprising to see such a prominent all-rounder have a very low ownership.

He could be a neat and safe Dream11 pick.

#2 Keemo Paul (ALL) (DSG)

Keemo Paul could contribute with both the bat and the ball when these two sides meet on what should be a sluggish surface at Kingsmead in Durban. Paul is a crafty bowler who's especially dangerous on two-paced surfaces such as this one, and he's sure to be involved in wickets during the death overs.

He's also a powerful striker of the ball, and should walk out to bat at No. 7, and if his entry point is early enough, he could produce a big haul with only his batting. Such a quality all-rounder having a Dream11 ownership of less than 10% is rather surprising.

Paul is another excellent Dream11 differential that warrants selection.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton is likely to wear the wicket-keeping gloves for MI Cape Town in this match ahead of Grant Roelofsen. It's surprising to see this opening batter and keeper being ignored by most Dream11 players, with him having an ownership of less than 5%.

Despite the presence of Tom Banton, the overseas combination and rules makes it difficult for the England keeper to find his way in the side, and Rickelton should be the first-choice keeper for them. A proven run accumulator, Rickelton should be a reliable Dream11 option who should score plenty of runs this season, in addition to contributing points with the gloves.

He's a quality Dream11 differential for you to consider.