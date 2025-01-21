DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Durban SuperGiants (DSG) squaring off against MI Cape Town (MICT) at the Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

MI Cape Town have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against the Joburg Super Kings by 7 wickets. Durban SuperGiants, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 6 wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches and Durban SuperGiants have won all of them.

DSG vs MICT Match Details

The 16th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 21 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSG vs MICT, 16th Match

Date and Time: 21st January, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Durban SuperGiants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where a total of 272 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DSG vs MICT Form Guide

DSG - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

MICT - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

DSG vs MICT Probable Playing XI

DSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, JJ Smuts, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates

Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Delano Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 95 runs in the last four matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Rassie van der Dussen

Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rassie van der Dussen is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 193 runs in the last five matches. Kane Williamson is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter and Wiaan Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Delano Potgieter is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs. He has smashed 101 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches. George Linde is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Keshav Maharaj and Noor Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. Rashid Khan is another good bowler pick for today's match.

DSG vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is the most crucial pick from MI Cape Town as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and is in great form. He will also complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 101 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is another crucial pick from the MI Cape Town squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 97 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DSG vs MICT, 16th Match

Ryan Rickelton

George Linde

Delano Potgieter

Rassie van der Dussen

Noor Ahmad

Durban SuperGiants vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Durban SuperGiants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, Q de Kock

Batters: R van der Dussen, K Williamson, R Hendricks

All-rounders: G Linde, D Potgieter

Bowlers: N ul Haq, N Ahmad, K Maharaj, R Khan

Durban SuperGiants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton, Q de Kock

Batters: R van der Dussen, K Williamson, R Hendricks, D Brevis

All-rounders: G Linde, D Potgieter

Bowlers: K Rabada, N Ahmad, K Maharaj

