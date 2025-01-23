DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 23, 2025

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) and the Paarl Royals (PR) will meet in the 18th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Thursday, January 23, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Placed second on the points table on NRR behind the MI Cape Town with one game in hand, the Paarl Royals have played some terrific cricket this season. They have won three matches on the trot coming into this one and four overall. They'll look to reclaim the top spot and maintain their winning streak this evening.

Meanwhile, hosts DSG have endured a dismal campaign so far, with only one win in six outings, and a five-match winless run. With their playoff chances fast slipping away from them, a win in this fixture is essential.

In what should be a fiercely contested battle, let's look at who the top three Dream11 differentials could be.

#3 Kwena Maphaka (BOWL) (PR)

Fiery left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka has blown hot and cold this season, and he currently has only three wickets to his name in five outings. He has also proven to be quite expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.58. Understandably, his Dream11 backing has reduced considerably, making him a potentially game-changing differential option.

Maphaka continues to bowl at dangerous phases of the match, taking the new ball, and also operating in the death overs. His swing early on and pace throughout the match have troubled the batters, even if they haven't resulted in wickets yet.

Despite the lack of returns so far, his profile as a fast bowler and his role in the team make it very likely that he will record a big Dream11 haul soon, making him a powerful differential.

#2 Dwaine Pretorius (ALL) (DSG)

Dwaine Pretorius returned to the DSG playing XI ahead of their outing against the MI Cape Town. Although that match was washed out, he's likely to retain his spot in the team for today's fixture against the Royals at the same venue.

He is a very experienced T20 bowler who's very skilled at bowling on two-paced and tacky wickets like the one we should get at Durban today. Pretorius is a vastly experienced cricketer who has been a solid performer in the SA20.

The bowling all-rounder has picked up 19 wickets in 16 bowling innings for the Durban Super Giants, of which four have come against the Paarl Royals, in only two matches against them. He's also a more than capable batter who could score some useful runs coming in at No. 7.

He could definitely be a handy Dream11 differential or even a captaincy option for those willing to take a risk.

#1 Junior Dala (BOWL) (DSG)

Junior Dala has only one wicket to his name this season.

Junior Dala has been one of the unluckiest bowlers this season, and his one wicket in three matches doesn't reflect how solid he has been with the ball, or his wicket-taking ability.

Dala has one of the best bowling averages in the SA20, having picked up 17 wickets in only nine matches, averaging just 14.35 with the ball. In three T20s at Kingsmead, he has picked up seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul last season.

The 35-year-old has been a bonafide wicket-taker in this league, and his Dream11 backers could gain a huge advantage, with the majority of Dream11 players choosing to overlook him.

