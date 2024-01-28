DSG vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 28, 2024

The Durban Supergiants and the Paarl Royals clash in the 22nd match of SA20 2024 on Sunday, January 28, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Only one point separates the two teams at the top of the points table, and it's the hosts who have that edge. They beat the Paarl Royals in the reverse fixture recently by a whopping 59 runs, with Quinton de Kock returning to form with a magnificent 51-ball 83.

A win here for either team will confirm their spot in the playoffs, and the Royals will want to hit back after losing at home less than 48 hours ago. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

The Paarl Royals' decision to retain Fabian Allen in the playing XI was vindicated when the all-rounder played a vital 7-ball 17 in their run chase against the Joburg Super Kings, on January 24, apart from picking up a wicket with the ball.

He hasn't had much of an opportunity to roll his arm over in this tournament. But he could get one in this reverse fixture against Durban, considering how the pacers were smashed by QDK, Smuts, and Klaasen.

Allen is also a handy bowler who could do well on the slow, turning Kingsmead track. Combined with his batting ability at No. 7, he's a useful Dream11 differential.

#2 Naveen-ul-Haq (BOWL) (DSG)

Naveen-ul-Haq celebrating the wicket of Suryakmuar Yadav in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

One of DSG's frontline seamers, Naveen-ul-Haq, is a great Dream11 differential for this match. The Afghan speedster primarily operates at the death, and he also picked up the final wicket against the Royals to seal the win for DSG.

His cutters and variations will work brilliantly on a two-paced Kingsmead surface. If the Royals have enough wickets in hand and go for the big shots at the death, they're almost sure to make mistakes. This only means more wickets for Naveen-ul-Haq. With an ownership of just about 10%, he will be a powerful Dream11 differential.

While his ownership isn't low as compared to some of the other players, Miller could be somewhat of a differential when it comes to this match. The Paarl Royals' captain missed a game due to an injury before returning in time for their defeat against the Durban Super Giants at home, struggling to time in his labored 12-ball stay at the crease.

That might have prompted some Dream11 players to not select this beast of a player, but he's one of the most ideal picks for such surfaces. Durban is a slow venue where batters need to take time before playing their shots, and that's something Miller does well.

Batting at No. 4, Miller is a destructive hitter with a high points ceiling and a must-have in Dream11 teams.