DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 23, 2025

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) and the Paarl Royals (PR) will square off in the 18th match of SA20 2025 on Thursday, January 23, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Durban is at the bottom of the points table. They have one win and three defeats in six outings, with rain playing spoilsport in the other two encounters. They're winless since the first match of the season against the Pretoria Capitals and can't afford to put a single foot wrong henceforth if they harbor any aspirations of making it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Paarl Royals have been in terrific form, winning four out of their five matches. They come into this match on a three-match winning streak.

With all to play for, this should be an exciting clash. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

#3 Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (DSG)

Keshav Maharaj in action for the Barbados Royals in CPL 2024.

Durban Super Giants' captain Keshav Maharaj could be an interesting left-field captaincy option for this fixture. The bowling all-rounder has had a decent tournament so far, picking up six wickets in as many matches at a very tidy economy rate of 6.45, the best in the team.

His overall record in the SA20, 25 wickets in 26 innings, isn't the best, but those numbers considerably improve against the Paarl Royals. Maharaj has picked up five wickets in four outings against the Royals with a very neat bowling average of 17.2.

He's also capable of wielding the willow to good effect lower down the order if necessary. While not the most explosive option, the conditions and his reliability make Maharaj a decent Dream11 captaincy punt.

#2 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (DSG)

Another Durban Super Giants spinner with much greater wicket-taking proficiency in T20 cricket than Keshav Maharaj is left-arm mystery spinner Noor Ahmad. The Afghan spin sensation has been terrific in the SA20, picking up 20 wickets in only 11 outings with the ball in this league

With eight wickets to his name at a terrific bowling average of 15.00, Noor has been one of the best bowlers this season. On what should be a fairly spin-friendly track at Kingsmead, expect him to spin a web around the Paarl batting order, which hasn't really been exposed because of the brilliance of their two openers.

Noor has the potential to produce a hefty Dream11 haul, making him a solid captaincy option.

#1 Joe Root (ALL) (PR)

Joe Root has quickly become a Dream11 must-have and a terrific all-rounder since his SA20 debut for the Paarl Royals. The English batter has also been very valuable with his off-spin this season, and completed his full quota of overs in their recent win over the Joburg Super Kings, picking up the big wicket of his compatriot Moeen Ali.

He's also the third-highest run-getter of the tournament, scoring 201 runs in five innings, averaging 67.00 and scoring at a strike rate of 142.55. With these kinds of batting numbers and the ability to chip in with some handy Dream11 points with the ball, it'd be surprising if Joe Root didn't end up as the most-captained player in this fixture.

