On Sunday, January 28, Durban's Super Giants (DSG) square off with Paarl Royals (PR) in the 22nd game of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban. The two teams met in the reverse fixture on Friday (Jan 26) at Boland Park in Paarl.

Super Giants won the toss and chose to bat first. Their openers failed to provide a quick start. However, JJ Smuts (52), Quinton de Kock (83*) and Heinrich Klaasen (30*) played a pivotal role in setting a challenging 190-run target. Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, and Obed McCoy picked up a wicket apiece for the Royals.

In response, Jos Buttler got off to a strong start with a 36-ball 45-run knock, featuring six boundaries. However, he wasn’t backed by the rest of the lineup as they got bundled out for 133.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the Giants bowlers with a three-wicket haul while Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley bagged two wickets apiece. On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your DSG vs PR Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Butler

Jos Buttler has been in fabulous form this season. He has hammered 290 runs in seven games, averaging 48.33 at an impressive strike rate of 140+.

Butler scored 45 in the last game against the Super Giants. He will look forward to producing a better knock in the upcoming game and proving to be an x-factor in your DSG vs PR Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is an Australian all-rounder who has made an impact with both bat and ball.

He has scored 25 runs and also scalped nine wickets in four games. Stoinis didn’t get a chance to bat but took a three-wicket haul in the previous game against Paarl Royals.

Given his all-round performances, he could be a solid choice for the captain/vice-captain in your DSG vs PR Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 JJ Smuts (DSG) - 7.5 credits

JJ Smuts in action

JJ Smuts is one of the top five run-getters of the SA20 2024. He has smashed 195 runs in six games at a fine average of 32.50, including two half-centuries.

He has also bagged four wickets in five innings. Smuts was one of the standout performers for Super Giants in the last game, scoring a 39-ball 52-run knock and picking up a wicket.

Considering his ability to contribute in multiple ways, making JJ Smuts the captain or vice-captain of your DSG vs PR Dream11 team would be a wise choice.

