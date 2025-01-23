DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Durban SuperGiants (DSG) squaring off against Paarl Royals (PR) at the Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Paarl Royals have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match against the Joburg Super Kings by 6 wickets. Durban SuperGiants, on the other hand, have won one of their last six matches. Their last match against MI Cape Town was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches. Durban SuperGiants have won three matches, while Paarl Royals have won one.

DSG vs PR Match Details

The 18th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 23 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSG vs PR, 18th Match

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Durban SuperGiants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where a total of 272 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DSG vs PR Form Guide

DSG - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

PR - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

DSG vs PR Probable Playing XI

DSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, JJ Smuts, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Miller (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Kwena Maphaka

DSG vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 95 runs in the last four matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Lhuan Pretorius

Lhuan Pretorius and David Miller are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Lhuan Pretorius is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 233 runs in the last five matches. Kane Williamson is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Joe Root

Joe Root and Wiaan Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Joe Root is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 201 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last five matches. Dayyaan Galiem is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Mujeeb ur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mujeeb ur Rahman has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 34 runs in the last five matches. Keshav Maharaj is another good bowler pick for today's match.

DSG vs PR match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root is the most crucial pick from Paarl Royals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and is in great form. He will also complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 201 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last five matches.

Lhuan Pretorius

Lhuan Pretorius is another crucial pick from the Paarl Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 233 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DSG vs PR, 18th Match

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Quinton de Kock

Lhuan Pretorius

Joe Root

Noor Ahmad

Durban SuperGiants vs Paarl Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Durban SuperGiants vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock

Batters: D Miller, K Williamson, L Pretorius

All-rounders: W Mulder, D Galiem, J Root

Bowlers: N ul Haq, N Ahmad, K Maharaj, M ur Rahman

Durban SuperGiants vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, H Klaasen, R Hermann

Batters: D Miller, K Williamson, L Pretorius

All-rounders: D Galiem, J Root

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Maharaj, M ur Rahman

