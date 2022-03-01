DT-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 11

Dikhou Tigress (DT-W) Women will take on Barak Queens Women (BQ-W) in the 11th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Dikhou Tigress Women have fared well in the ACA Women’s T20 2022. They have won two out of their three games and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Barak Queens Women have been a touch disappointing with just one win and three losses to their name.

DT-W vs BQ-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dikhou Tigress Women: Nirupama Baro (c), Hira Moni Saikia (wk), Maini Payeng, Sarala Sinha, Arpana Karmakar, Kalpana Chautal, Hemlata Payeng, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Rujan Moni Bora, Priyanka Kalita

Barak Queens Women: Papori Gogoi (c), Priyanka Dutta (wk), Muskan Malik, Jyotika Rai, Binki Moni Saikia, Gayatri Gurung, Jayshree Hazarika, Jyoti Knowar, Suman Sut, Rekharani Bora, Shivani Bishnoi

Match Details

DT-W vs BQ-W, 11th Match, ACA Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: March 1st 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s DT-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Priyanka Dutta has fared decently with the bat in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, chipping in with 52 runs so far.

Batter

Maini Payeng is Dikhou Tigress' leading run-getter, amassing 52 runs in three games.

All-rounder

Nirupama Baro is yet to get going with the bat, but she has taken three wickets at an economy of 4.00.

Bowlers

Papori Gogoi has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. She has scored 81 runs in addition to claiming six wickets.

Rekharani Bora has been in magnificent form on the bowling form, picking up six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Papori Gogoi (BQ-W): 326 points

Rekharani Bora (BQ-W): 275 points

Nibedita Barua (DT-W): 224 points

Nirupama Baro (DT-W): 150 points

Arpana Karmakar (DT-W): 113 points

Important stats for DT-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nibedita Barua: 4 wickets

Nirupama Baro: 3 wickets

Papori Gogoi: 81 runs & 6 wickets

Rekharani Bora: 6 wickets

DT-W vs BQ-W Dream 11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Barak Queens Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hira Moni Saikia, Priyanka Dutta, Maini Payeng, Arpana Karmakar, Jyotika Rai, Nirupama Baro, Gayatri Gurung, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Papori Gogoi, Rekharani Bora

Captain: Papori Gogoi. Vice-captain: Nibedita Barua.

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Barak Queens Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hira Moni Saikia, Priyanka Dutta, Maini Payeng, Arpana Karmakar, Binki Moni Saikia, Kalpana Chautal, Nirupama Baro, Gayatri Gurung, Nibedita Barua, Papori Gogoi, Rekharani Bora

Captain: Nirupama Baro. Vice-captain: Papori Gogoi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar