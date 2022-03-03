DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 16

Dikhou Tigress Women (DT-W) will take on Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) in the 16th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Dikhou Tigress Women have been in incredible form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022. They have won four out of their five matches and are currently atop the standings. The Tigress are currently on a four-game winning streak. Dhansiri Dashers Women have also been victorious in four of their five matches so far. They defeated Subansiri Champs by 10 wickets in their last game.

DT-W vs DD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DT-W XI

Hemlata Payeng, Nirupama Baro (c), Shanti Rai, Hiramoni Saikia (wk), Nibedita Barua, Kalpana Chautal, Arpana Karmakar, Maini Payeng, Rujan Moni Bora, Dibya Rani Bora, Nitali Gogoi

DD-W XI

Deboshree Konwar, Varsha Rajak (c), Ruhina Pegu, Uma Chetry (wk), Anamika Saikia, Jintimoni Kalita, Florina Taye, Suman Bhumij, Junti Murah, Jamuna Kol, Mousumi Narah

Match Details

DT-W vs DD-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 3rd March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is expected to favor the batters, while the pacers might also find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss, with a score of 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Chetry will be a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your fantasy team. She has scored 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 77.52. Chetry is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

D Konwar has done extremely well with the bat in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, having amassed 65 runs so far. She also has three wickets to her name.

M Payeng is Tigress' leading run-scorer in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 with 80 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 73.39.

All-rounder

H Payeng is a fantastic all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She has scored 47 runs in addition to scalping four wickets and will be a splendid multiplier choice for your DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

N Barua has picked up six wickets in five ACA Women’s T20 2022 games and will looking to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

N Barua (DT-W) – 338 points

D Konwar (DD-W) – 271 points

M Narah (DD-W) – 247 points

S Rai (DT-W) – 236 points

M Payeng (DT-W) – 227 points

Important stats for DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

N Barua: 6 wickets

D Konwar: 65 runs and 3 wickets

M Narah: 5 wickets

H Payeng: 47 runs and 4 wickets

DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Chetry, H Moni Saikia, D Konwar, M Payeng, F Taye, H Payeng, R Pegu, N Barua, M Narah, S Rai, A Karmakar

Captain: D Konwar. Vice-captain: N Barua.

DT-W vs DD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Chetry, H Moni Saikia, D Konwar, M Payeng, F Taye, H Payeng, R Pegu, V Rajak, N Barua, M Narah, S Rai

Captain: M Payeng. Vice-captain: H Payeng.

Edited by Samya Majumdar