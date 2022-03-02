DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 13

Dikhou Tigress Women (DT-W) will take on Digaru Viranganas Women (DV-W) in the 13th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Dikhou Tigress Women have been in good form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022. After losing their first game, they won three matches on the bounce. Digaru Viranganas Women, meanwhile, are still unbeaten. They have won twice while one game was abandoned.

DT-W vs DV-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dikhou Tigress Women: Nirupama Baro (c), Hira Moni Saikia (wk), Maini Payeng, Nitali Gogoi, Sarala Sinha, Arpana Karmakar, Kalpana Chautal, Hemlata Payeng, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Rujan Moni Bora

Digaru Viranganas Women: Maina Narah (wk), Babli Das, Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Mallika Boro, Monikha Das (c), Anamika Bori, Suparna Sinha, Majeda Begum, Urmila Chatterjee, Daisy Tanti

Match Details

DT-W vs DV-W, 13th Match, ACA Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: March 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hira Moni Saikia has chipped in decently with the bat, having mustered 54 runs in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Batter

Maini Payeng has contributed well with both the bat and ball. She has scored 60 runs in addition to taking three wickets.

All-rounders

Monikha Das has amassed 123 runs in two games, including a century in the last match. She also has three wickets to her name.

Anamika Bori has scored 53 runs and picked up four wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Bowler

Nibedita Barua has been in superb form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 2.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das (DV-W): 285 points

Nibedita Barua (DT-W): 272 points

Anamika Bori (DV-W): 216 points

Maini Payeng (DT-W): 175 points

Nirupama Baro (DT-W): 168 points

Important stats for DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das: 123 runs & 3 wickets

Anamika Bori: 59 runs & 4 wickets

Nibedita Barua: 5 wickets

Maini Payeng: 60 runs & 3 wickets

DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Arpana Karmakar, Parbin Sultana, Monikha Das, Nirupama Baro, Anamika Bori, Suparna Sinha, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Majeda Begum

Captain: Monikha Das. Vice-captain: Maini Payeng.

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Parbin Sultana, Mallika Boro, Monikha Das, Hemlata Payeng, Nirupama Baro, Anamika Bori, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Majeda Begum

Captain: Anamika Bori. Vice-captain: Nibedita Barua.

