DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 17

Dikhou Tigress Women (DT-W) will take on Digaru Viranganas Women (DV-W) in the 17th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Dikhou Tigress Women have been in top form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They started their campaign with a loss before recording four wins in a row. Digaru Viranganas have also been in good form and are currently third in the standings. They have three wins, one loss and a no-result to their name so far.

DT-W vs DV-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dikhou Tigress Women: He Hemlata Payeng (c), Hira Moni Saikia (wk), Maini Payeng, Rujan Moni Bora, Sarala Sinha, Priyanshi Baruah, Kalpana Chautal, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar, Priyanka Kalita

Digaru Viranganas Women: Maina Narah (wk), Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Mallika Boro, Monikha Das (c), Anamika Bori, Suparna Sinha, Majeda Begum, Urmila Chatterjee, Andrialeena Hazarika, Junmoni Koul

Match Details

DT-W vs DV-W, Match 17, ACA Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: March 4th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hira Moni Saikia has chipped in with 97 runs in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far. She is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Maini Payeng has contributed well with both bat and ball. She has scored 88 runs and taken four wickets.

All-rounder

Monikha Das has been in superb form, amassing 197 runs in addition to picking up four wickets.

Bowler

Nibedita Barua has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.05 in the ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das (DV-W): 441 points

Nibedita Barua (DT-W): 389 points

Anamika Bori (DV-W): 326 points

Maini Payeng (DT-W): 266 points

Shanti Rai (DT-W): 250 points

Important stats for DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das: 197 runs & 4 wickets

Anamika Bori: 109 runs & 5 wickets

Nibedita Barua: 7 wickets

Maini Payeng: 88 runs & 4 wickets

DT-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, Match 17 - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Parbin Sultana, Mallika Boro, Monikha Das, Hemlata Payeng, Urmila Chatterjee, Anamika Bori, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar

Captain: Monikha Das. Vice-captain: Nibedita Barua.

Dream11 Team for Dikhou Tigress Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women, Match 17 - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hira Moni Saikia, Maini Payeng, Parbin Sultana, Mallika Boro, Monikha Das, Hemlata Payeng, Kalpana Chautal, Anamika Bori, Shanti Rai, Nibedita Barua, Arpana Karmakar

Captain: Maini Payeng. Vice-captain: Majeda Begum.

Edited by Samya Majumdar