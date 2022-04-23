DUA vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 11

The 11th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see the Dubai Aviators (DUA) face Al Moharb The Warriors (AMA) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday.

After a lackluster T20 campaign, the Dubai Aviators are back in action as they eye silverware in the T10 League. Aviators are a well-balanced unit with a good blend of youth and experience in their squad. However, they come across a youthful Warriors side who will fancy an upset in their first game of the season. Although the Aviators will start as the favorites, the nature of the format should make for an evenly-fought contest in Sharjah.

DUA vs AMA Probable Playing 11 Today

DUA XI

Chetan Rane (c), Azlam Azeez, Azim Golandaz, Mohammed Faris (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Rahul Kataria, Rajaram Subedi, Ridge Menzes, Sagheer Hussain, Sihab Mohammed and Faras Khan.

AMA XI

Rehman Gul (c), Haseeb ur Rehman, Sheraz Khan (wk), Umar Shah, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Khyal Maan, Imran Afridi Khan, Saqib Khan, Maroof Merchant, Naqash Basharat and Saqib Rehman.

Match Details

DUA vs AMA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah is a batting paradise, with the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batters' hands. While there should be some movement available with the new ball, the pacers will revert to a change of pace and hit hard lengths as the match progresses. There isn't much spin on offer for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the game.

Today’s DUA vs AMA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Faris: Mohammed Faris was one of Dubai Aviators' best batters in the T20 competition, using his experience and ability to hit boundaries at will. With Faris likely to bat higher up the order, he is a must-have in your DUA vs AMA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rehman Gul: Rehman Gul is set to lead a relatively inexperienced AMA side in this Sharjah T10 League. Gul didn't have a great T20 competition and will be out to prove a point. Given his knack for score quick runs in the top order, Gul is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Azim Golandaz: Azim Golandaz provides some much-needed balance and depth to the Aviators outfit with his finishing abilities with the bat being key. While his bowling prowess might take a back-seat in this format, Golandaz's explosiveness with the bat should make him a good addition to your DUA vs AMA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sagheer Hussain: Sagheer Hussain is perhaps the Dubai Aviators' best bowler, with his new-ball prowess often serving his side well. Apart from his ability to swing the ball, Hussain can more than just hold his own in the death overs with his yorkers. With Hussain coming into the game on the back of a decent T20 campaign, he should pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in DUA vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Faras Khan (DUA)

Rahul Kataria (DUA)

Rehman Gul (AMA)

Important stats for DUA vs AMA Dream11 prediction team

Azim Golandaz - 56 runs in 3 Sharjah T20 matches

Faras Khan - 5 wickets in 3 Sharjah T20 matches

Maroof Merchant - 3 wickets in last 5 T20 matches

DUA vs AMA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

DUA vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Faris, R Gul, C Rane, H ur Rehman, S Mohammed, M Ikram Janjua, I Afridi Khan, M Merchant, S Hussain, F Khan and S Khan.

Captain: M Faris. Vice-captain: M Ikram Janjua.

DUA vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Faris, R Gul, C Rane, H ur Rehman, S Mohammed, M Ikram Janjua, I Afridi Khan, A Azeez, M Merchant, S Hussain, F Khan and N Basharat.

Captain: M Faris. Vice-captain: C Rane.

