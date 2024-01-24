DUB vs ABD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 25, 2024

Dubai Capitals (DUB) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) in the eighth game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

The Capitals won their opening game but lost the next against the Sharjah Warriors. The Capitals scored 170-7, with Dushmantha Chameera grabbed four scalps for Sharjah, who won.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also have had a similar journey. They suffered a loss against MI Emirates in their second game after winning their first. Only two batters got to double digits as they got bundled out for 95. MI chased down the total in just 8.1 overs.

Both the Capitals and the Knight Riders will look to return to winning ways. Ahead of the DUB vs ABD clash, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DUB) – 8 credits

Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Dubai Capitals was impressive in the opening game. He missed out against the Sharjah Warriors after getting off to a good start. He hit three boundaries and scored 15 off 14 before falling in the fifth over.

Gurbaz was sensational against the MI Emirates where he scored 81 off 39. He will look to return to scoring ways against the Knight Riders.

#2 Andre Russell (ABD) – 9 credits

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Andre Russell was the lone fighter for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against the MI Emirates on Tuesday. He ran out of partners but fought hard with 48 off 25 to take his side to 95. His knock comprised three boundaries and four maximums.

Russell is back in form and will look to keep scoring runs for his side in ILT20 2024. You can rely on him to fetch you valuable points for your DUB vs ABD fantasy team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 credits

Sikandar Raza celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza has been in fabulous form with both bat and ball recently. The Zimbabwe all-rounder represents the Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2024 and was impressive against the Sharjah Warriors. He played an outstanding cameo of 48 off 23.

Raza hit three boundaries and as many sixes. He can contribute with both bat and ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 DUB vs ABD fantasy side.

