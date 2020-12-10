DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 7 – Dec 11, 2020

On the third day of the Dream11 Emirates D20 tournament, Dubai square off against Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. Both these teams have lost two Emirates D20 games on the trot.

For both teams, their batting has been the problem. Dubai lost both their Emirates D20 games batting first, putting up underwhelming totals of 119 and 128 against Fujairah and ECB Blues respectively.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi floundered while chasing in both their Emirates D20 games. In their first game, they were restricted to 106 while chasing 143 against ECB Blues. In their second Emirates D20 game, they conceded 181 against Ajman and fell short by a whopping 70 runs.

Thus, both teams need to pull up their socks quickly and open their accounts in the Emirates D20 tournament.

Emirates D20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (WK), Kai Smith (WK), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (wk), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia.

Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Pattlikkadan (c), Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Balan, Ben Willgoss (wk), Matiullah Khan.

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Abu Dhabi

Date: December 11th 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai is a good sporting track. The average first-innings score at this venue after six games is 141, with only one team going past 150 while batting first. More of the same could be expected for this game too, and 150-160 might be a match-winning total.

Emirates D20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs ABD)

Dream11 team for Dubai vs Abu Dhabi - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnaan Khan, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Usman, Surjith Manohardas, Sahil Hariani, Omer Farooq, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Muhammad Hassan, Tahir Latif, Matiullah Khan.

Captain: Midhun Pattlikkadan. Vice-captain: Tahir Latif.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Surjith Manohardas, Aaryan Madani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Matiullah Khan.

Captain: Mazhar Bashir. Vice-captain: Shahrukh Sheikh.