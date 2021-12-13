DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 24

Dubai (DUB) will be up against Ajman (AJM) in the 24th match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Dubai will head into the match high on confidence, having won their last match against the Emirates Blues by 29 runs. They have won three out of their seven Emirates D10 fixtures and are currently fourth in the points table. Ajman, on the other hand, have won only two out of their seven Emirates D10 matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They lost their last outing against Abu Dhabi by 18 runs.

DUB vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Ameer Hamza (C), Harshit Seth, Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ankur Sangwan, Salman Khan, Muhammed Ismail, Lovepreet Bajwa, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq.

AJM XI

Nasir Aziz (C), Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab.

Match Details

DUB vs AJM, Match 24, Dubai D10

Date and Time: 13th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred optio, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 123 runs.

Today’s DUB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul Chopra: Chopra has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 143 runs at a strike rate of 168.24 in seven matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Ajman in the Emirates D10.

Batters

Qasim Muhammad: Muhammad has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 134.29 and also picked up eight wickets in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sagar Kalyan: Kalyan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side this season, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 156-plus in six outings.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 170-plus and also scalped 12 wickets in seven matches.

Ameer Hamza: Hamza can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.17 in seven Emirates D10 matches.

Bowlers

Sultan Ahmed: Ahmed has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 while also scoring 43 runs in seven matches.

Harshit Seth: Seth has picked up seven wickets in seven matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 491 points

Qasim Muhammad (AJM) - 427 points

Sultan Ahmed (AJM) - 401 points

Abdul Malik (DUB) - 269 points

Harshit Seth (DUB) - 250 points

Important Stats for DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq: 53 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 170.97 and ER - 8.21

Qasim Muhammad: 94 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 134.29 and ER - 8.54

Sultan Ahmed: 43 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 179.17 and ER - 8.50

Abdul Malik: 92 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 11.57

Rahul Chopra: 143 runs in 7 matches; SR - 168.24

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Cheema, Rahul Chopra, Muhammed Ismail, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Waqas Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Qasim Muhammad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Farooq.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Rahul Chopra, Muhammed Ismail, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Waqas Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Qasim Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

