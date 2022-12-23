DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 25

Dubai will be up against Ajman in the 25th match of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE on Friday, December 23.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Dubai have won three out of their eight matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Fujairah by 12 runs. Ajman, on the other hand, have won only one out of their eight matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Sharjah by four wickets.

DUB vs AJM Match Details

The 25th match of the Emirates D20 will be played on Dec 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs AJM, Emirates D20, Match 25

Date and Time: 23 December 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

DUB vs AJM Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last three out of the five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 140

Average second-innings score: 130

DUB vs AJM Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Dubai: W-L

Ajman: L-L

DUB vs AJM probable playing 11s for today’s match

DUB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DUB Probable Playing 11

Adnaan Khan, Safeer Tariq, Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad(C), Taimoor Ali, Aryan Lakra, Shahid Nawaz, Abdul Malik, Ahmed Shafiq, Mubeen Ali.

AJM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AJM Probable Playing 11

Rahul Chopra, Dawood Ejaz, Ansh Tandon(C), Sagar Kalyan, Wajid Khan, Syed Essam, Jeevan Gangadharan, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Ahmad, Ankur Sangwan, Shiraz Ahmed.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Chopra (8 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 109.70)

Rahul, who has played exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, is the best wicketkeeper choice. He has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 131.43 in six matches.

Top Batter pick

Taimoor Ali-I (7 matches, 208 runs, Strike Rate: 114.92)

Taimoor is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 114.92 in seven matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Wajid Khan (8 matches, 160 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.27 and Economy Rate: 7.88)

Wajid will be a key figure for Ajman with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has picked up eight wickets while scoring 160 runs at a strike rate of 163.27 in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Saqib Manshad (7 matches, 17 wickets and 27 runs, Economy Rate: 7.88 and Strike Rate: 84.38)

Saqib has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has picked up 17 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.88, while also scoring 27 runs.

DUB vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

Wajid Khan

Wajid is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has picked up eight wickets in eight matches while also scoring 160 runs at a strike rate of 163.27.

Aryan Lakra

Aryan can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Friday. He has picked up four wickets while scoring 183 runs in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saqib Manshad: 17 wickets and 27 runs in 7 matches

Wajid Khan: 160 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Ahmed Shafiq: 26 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Aryan Lakra: 183 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

Abdul Malik: 25 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches

DUB vs AJM match expert tips

Saqib Manshad could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Taimoor Ali-I, Ansh Tandon, Rameez Shahzad, Dawood Ejaz.

All-rounders: Wajid Khan, Aryan Lakra.

Bowlers: Ahmed Shafiq, Abdul Malik, Nasir Aziz, Saqib Manshad.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq, Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Dawood Ejaz, Taimoor Ali-I.

All-rounders: Wajid Khan, Aryan Lakra.

Bowlers: Abdul Malik, Sultan Ahmad, Yug Sharma, Saqib Manshad.

