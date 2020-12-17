Dubai Pulse Secure will square off against Ajman Alubond in Match No. 20 of the Emirates D20 tournament at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

Dubai Pulse Secure were on a two-match winning streak before succumbing to a loss against Sharjah in the previous match. Sharjah scored 156 runs in 20 overs and Dubai could never get going while chasing. They were all dismissed for 127 runs in 19.2 overs, as Sharjah won the game by 29 runs.

Ajman Alubond, on the other hand, haven’t tasted a win in their last four matches. Fujairah defeated them by 17 runs in the previous match.

The last time these two sides met each other, Dubai beat Ajman by 36 runs.

DUB vs AJM: Squads to choose from

Dubai Pulse Secure

Adnaan Khan (W/K), Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev, Saqib Manshad, Ahaan Fernandes, Rahul Bhatia

Ajman Alubond

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, A Khan, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Advertisement

DUB vs AJM: Predicted Playing XI

Dubai Pulse Secure

Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Saqib Manshad, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif.

Ajman Alubond

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Zubair Zuhaib, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Asif Khan

DUB vs AJM: Match Details

Match: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond, Match 20

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 17th December, 2020, 6:30 PM IST

DUB vs AJM: Pitch Report

Batsmen have found it tough to get a big score on this pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Bowlers can be expected to make merry on this wicket. The pace bowlers are expected to get a lot of help from the surface. A score of 145 should be considered par on this pitch.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

DUB vs AJM Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Punya Mehra, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Sheraz Piya

Captain: Rameez Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Muhammad Hassan

DUB vs AJM Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Sheraz Piya

Captain: Shahrukh Sheikh, Vice-Captain: Abdul Shakoor