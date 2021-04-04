DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 4th, 2021

In the final round-robin game of their Emirates D10 campaign, bottom-placed Dubai will face fourth-placed Ajman on Sunday. Though Dubai have nothing to play for, Ajman will go all out for a win, as they have a realistic chance to finish in the top two of the Emirates D10 tournament if the other results go their way.

In their last Emirates D10 fixture, Ajman registered a thrilling three-run win in Sharjah after restricting Abu Dhabi from scoring 73 runs. They will look to produce a similar performance once again to finish in the top two.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone right for Dubai in the ongoing Emirates D10 campaign, winning only one of their nine games. They will be playing for pride on Sunday and will look to get a consolation win in their final game.

Emirates D10 2021: Squads to choose from

Dubai:

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema.

Ajman:

Nasir Aziz, Syed Haider, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Amjad Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz.

Probable Playing XIs

Dubai:

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq.

Ajman:

Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid.

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Ajman.

Date: 04th April 2021; 8:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Ground has a flat track. The batsmen can pile runs while batting first and make life difficult for the chasing side. Bowlers can expect almost no help from the surface and may struggle to get wickets. However, the chasing side have won three of the last five completed games.

Emirates D10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Emirates D10 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Abdul Shakoor, Kai Smith, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Danish Quershi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Hassan, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani.

Captain: Asif-Khan. Vice-captain: Fahad Nawaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Abdul Shakoor, Bilal Cheema, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Shahrukh Sheikh, Danish Quershi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani.

Captain: Nilansh Keswani. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.