DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match 17 – Dec 16, 2020

In the 17th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament, Dubai square off against the Emirates Cricket Board at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

While Emirates Cricket Board have been in good form in the Emirates D20, losing just one game, Dubai have had an up and down campaign in the tournament so far. With four points in five games, Dubai are in fourth spot in the points table.

The Shahrukh Sheikh-led side lost their first two Emirates D20 games pretty convincingly before winning two on the trot. However, their winning run in the tournament came to an end when Sharjah beat them by 29 runs. Dubai will aim for some consistency as they head in to the second half of the Emirates D20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Emirates Cricket Board have been in top form in the Emirates D20 tournament. They have won four of five games and sit second in the points table, with their only loss coming against Fujairah. With all their wins coming by convincing margins, the Basil Hameed-led side will look to continue their good run in the Emirates D20 tournament.

Emirates D20 2020: Squads to choose from

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Emirates Cricket Board: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Advertisement

Dubai: Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Rudra Mahadev, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani.

Emirates Cricket Board: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Emirates Cricket Board

Date: December 16th 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well.

Nevertheless, it has been a fairly even contest between bat and ball, with the average first-innings score in the Emirates D20 tournament at this venue being 143 runs. More of the same could be on offer for this game as well.

Emirates D20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs ECB)

Dream11 team for Dubai vs Emirates Cricket Board - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Punya Mehra, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Hassan, Waheed Ahmad, Aryan Lakra, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Adnaan Khan.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Cheema, Adnaan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Ronak Panoly, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Shahrukh Sheikh, Aryan Lakra, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan.

Captain: Vriitya Aravind. Vice-captain: Tahir Latif.