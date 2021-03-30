DUB vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 30th, 2021

Dubai will take on Emirates Blue in an Emirates D10 League fixture on Wednesday.

Dubai have started their Emirates D10 League campaign in horrible fashion, winning just one in five. Their sole victory came against Abu Dhabi by five wickets. Dubai head into the game on the back of a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Ajman.

Emirates Blue, on the other hand, were on a four-match winning streak before succumbing to Fujairah in their last game. They have played some fine cricket in the Emirates D10 League and are the favorites to win Wednesday's match.

Squads to choose from:

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema

Emirates Blue

Mohammad Boota (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waheed Ahmed (c), Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ismail, Nikhil Srinivasan, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, Omid Rahman

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq

Emirates Blue

Mohammad Boota (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waheed Ahmed (c), Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah, Muhammad Farazuddin

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Emirates Blue

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: 30th March, 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium favors the batsmen and scores above 100 are common here. The track is better suited to spinners than pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs EMB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Ali Anwaar, Mohammad Azhar, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao

Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Boota

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Ali Anwaar, Mohammad Azhar, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao

Captain: Akif Raja. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar