DUB vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 30th, 2021

Dubai will take on Emirates Blue in an Emirates D10 League fixture on Wednesday.
Dubai have started their Emirates D10 League campaign in horrible fashion, winning just one in five. Their sole victory came against Abu Dhabi by five wickets. Dubai head into the game on the back of a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Ajman.
Emirates Blue, on the other hand, were on a four-match winning streak before succumbing to Fujairah in their last game. They have played some fine cricket in the Emirates D10 League and are the favorites to win Wednesday's match.
Squads to choose from:
Dubai
Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema
Emirates Blue
Mohammad Boota (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waheed Ahmed (c), Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ismail, Nikhil Srinivasan, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Rahul Bhatia, Omid Rahman
Predicted Playing XIs
Dubai
Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq
Emirates Blue
Mohammad Boota (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waheed Ahmed (c), Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah, Muhammad Farazuddin
Match Details
Match: Dubai vs Emirates Blue
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Date & Time: 30th March, 2021, 8:45 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium favors the batsmen and scores above 100 are common here. The track is better suited to spinners than pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs EMB)DUB vs EMB Dream11 Tips - Emirates D10 League
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Laxman Manjrekar, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Ali Anwaar, Mohammad Azhar, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao
Captain: CP Rizwan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Boota
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Akif Raja, Waheed Ahmad, Ali Anwaar, Mohammad Azhar, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao
Captain: Akif Raja. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar