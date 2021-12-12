DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 19

Dubai (DUB) will lock horns with the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 19th match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Dubai are currently placed in the penultimate position in the standings, winning two of their six matches. They lost their last game against Sharjah by five wickets. The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, will come into the match high on confidence, having won their last fixture convincingly by 19 runs against Abu Dhabi. They are currently third in the points table with three wins from their six Emirates D10 matches.

DUB vs EMB Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Ammar Badami, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Salman Khan, Furqan Khalil (WK), Muhammed Ismail, Muhammad Farooq.

EMB XI

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Mohammad Boota (WK), Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Danish Qureshi.

Match Details

DUB vs EMB, Match 19, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 120 runs. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. The bowlers, meanwhile, will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s DUB vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Boota: Boota has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 150 runs in six matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: Rizwan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 84 runs while also picking up three wickets in six matches.

Ansh Tandon: Tandon is someone who can anchor the innings pretty well, having scored 83 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has bowled exceptionally well in the Emirates D10, scalping 10 wickets in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Aryan Lakra: Aryan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He has picked up nine wickets and scoring 17 runs in six matches.

Bowlers

Harshit Seth: Seth has been in decent form with the ball in the Emirates D10, taking five wickets in six matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side. He has picked up five wickets in six Emirates D10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 412 points

Aryan Lakra (EMB) - 343 points

Mohammad Boota (EMB) - 285 points

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (EMB) - 234 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB) - 212 points

Important Stats for DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq: 10 wickets and 50 runs in 6 matches; ER - 8.50 & SR - 178.57

Aryan Lakra: 9 wickets and 17 runs in 6 matches; ER - 10.24 & SR - 141.6

Mohammad Boota: 150 runs in 6 matches; SR - 174.42

Chundangapoyil Rizwan: 84 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 186.67 & ER - 11.00

Ameer Hamza: 97 runs in 6 matches; SR - 167.21

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, Syed Haider, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Aryan Lakra.

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Boota, Ansh Tandon, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Danish Qureshi.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

