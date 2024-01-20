DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – January 20, 2024

The second game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Dubai Capitals (DUB) square off against the MI Emirates (EMI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

The Capitals have named the recently retired David Warner as their captain for the ILT20 2024. The swashbuckling opener will look to use all his experience in the shortest format while leading the side. The Capitals qualified for the playoffs but lost to the MI Emirates in the Eliminator.

The Emirates, meanwhile, beat the Capitals in the Eliminator last year but lost to the Gulf Giants in the second qualifier. They have put a solid squad for the ILT20 2024 and will start as one of the favourites.

The likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher provide plenty of firepower in the batting lineup, so they will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note.

Ahead of the DUB vs EMI contest on Saturday, here's a look at the three players you could select as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 credits

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza will represent the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024. The all-rounder from Zimbabwe was outstanding in the recent series against Sri Lanka.

He contributed with both bat and ball was the standout performer for Zimbabwe. Raza has plenty of experience and is a real match-winner in the shortest format. He's a good pick for your Dream11 team for the DUB vs EMI clash, as he can fetch points with both bat and ball.

#2 David Warner (DUB) – 9 credits

Australia vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

David Warner has been handed the responsibility of leading the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024.

The left-hander is one of the modern-day greats and will hope to use all his experience while leading the Capitals. Warner plays spin well, which will be crucial while playing in the UAE.

If he gets going at the top of the order, it could be a nightmare for the opposition. He's certainly a player to look forward to in the DUB vs EMI clash on Saturday.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 credits

West Indies vs England - 5th T20I

Nicholas Pooran will represent MI Emirates in the upcoming edition of ILT20. Pooran is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

He scored 355 runs in 10 games in the inaugural edition of the competition at an average of 50.71. Pooran can hit the long ball and has a bulk of experience. He's a great pick as captain of your DUB vs EMI Dream11 team.

