DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the ILT20 2023 will see MI Emirates (EMI) take on the Dubai Capitals (DUB) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction.

The Dubai Capitals have fallen slightly under the radar with only one win in three matches at the time of writing. They have a balanced batting unit with Rovman Powell in sublime form in the middle order. However, the Capitals need to step up with the ball, with Mujeeb ur Rahman being the key.

MI Emirates, meanwhile, are one of the strongest teams in the competition, with Nicholas Pooran and Muhammad Waseem starting the season in fine form. With a strong bowling attack to fall back on as well, the Emirates will start as the clear favorites.

Given the mix of youth and experience on offer, the Capitals will fancy their chances as well, making for a great match-up in Abu Dhabi.

DUB vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 13

MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals will lock horns in the 13th match of the ILT20 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: 22nd January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

DUB vs EMI pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 13

A decent batting track beckons in Abu Dhabi with an average first-innings score reading 179. The previous game saw the Desert Vipers score 219 runs batting first, indicating another high-scoring game. Both spin and pace should get some help off the surface, with the dimensions also likely to suit them. Chasing is the norm at the venue with dew bound to come into play in the backend of the match.

Record in Abu Dhabi in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 179

2nd-innings score: 125

DUB vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals probable playing 11

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Chirag Suri, Yusuf Pathan, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara/Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akif Raja.

MI Emirates injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Emirates.

MI Emirates probable playing 11

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (2 matches, 88 runs, Average: 88.00)

Nicholas Pooran has been in good form for the Emirates this season, scoring 88 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 172.55 and has looked at ease at the No. 4 spot. With the southpaw looking in sublime touch with the bat, he is a top pick for your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (3 matches, 86 runs, Average: 28.67)

Rovman Powell has been the Capitals' best batter by some distance with 86 runs in three matches. He has a strike rate of 150.88 and has taken on the responsibility by promoting himself up the order in all of his outings so far. With Powell adding value with the ball, he is a must-have in your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Waseem Muhammad (2 matches, 111 runs, Average: 55.50)

Waseem Muhammad is an experienced campaigner in the UAE set-up and has started the ILT20 campaign in fine fashion. He has 111 runs in two matches with an average of 55.50 to his name. Muhammad is also a handy medium pacer and is likely to take up the sixth bowler's role, making him a good addition to your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mujeeb ur Rahman (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.20)

Mujeeb ur Rahman has been decent with the ball with five wickets in three matches. While he has proven to be expensive at times, Mujeeb is averaging 17.20 and has some experience playing in the UAE. With Mujeeb likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

DUB vs EMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Smeed

Will Smeed is an exciting T20 batter who has a strike rate in excess of 130 in his career. Smeed has all the shots in the book and is known for his ability to attack the bowling from ball one. With Smeed showing signs of form in the last few matches, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root is one of the best batters in the world and has good technique against spin. Root has been used at the top of the order and has shown glimpses of his ability. With the Englishman capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, Root is a good captaincy pick for your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Muhammad Waseem 111 runs in 2 matches Rovman Powell 86 runs in 3 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 5 wickets in 3 matches Nicholas Pooran 88 runs in 2 matches Dwayne Bravo 5 wickets in 2 matches

DUB vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 13

Dasun Shanaka has been in decent form of late, impressing against India in both the ODI and T20I formats. He had a decent outing against the Gulf Giants earlier in the week as well, scoring 23 runs off 19 balls. With Shanaka likely to have a bigger say with the bat this time around, he could be a fine differential pick for your DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, click here!

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Will Smeed (vc), Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Joe Root (c), Rovman Powell, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Imran Tahir

Poll : 0 votes