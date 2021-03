DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 31st, 2021

Dubai will take on Fujairah in the 19th match of the Emirates D10 League on Wednesday.

Dubai have had a terrible start to their Emirates D10 League campaign, winning just one of their five matches. Ajman thumped them by 10 wickets in their last outing.

Fujairah, on the other hand, have been extremely dominant in the Emirates D10 League and are undefeated in their last five games. Fujairah, who have already beaten Dubai once this season, are the favorites to win Wednesday's contest as well.

Squads to choose from:

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Fujairah, Match 19

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 31st March, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs FUJ)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Cheema, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Hassan, Jiju Janardhanan, Ali Anwaar, Nilansh Keswani, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ahmed Raza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Cheema, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Ali Anwaar, Nilansh Keswani, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ayaz

Captain: Chirag Suri. Vice-captain: Laqman Hazrat