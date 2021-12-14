DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 29

Dubai (DUB) and Fujairah (FUJ) will be up against each other in the 29th match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Dubai have won four out of their eight Emirates D10 matches and are currently third in the points table. They defeated Ajman by 36 runs in their last match. Fujairah, on the other hand, have won all nine of their Emirates D10 matches and are comfortably perched atop the standings. They beat Abu Dhabi by seven wickets in their last match.

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Ameer Hamza (C), Harshit Seth, Furqan Khalil (WK), Abdul Malik, Ammar Badami, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Salman Khan, Muhammed Ismail, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq.

FUJ XI

Waseem Muhammad (C), Ali Khan, Usman Khan (WK), Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir, Raja Akifullah Khan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Nelson Pinto.

Match Details

DUB vs FUJ, Match 29, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has generally favored the batters, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 96 runs.

Today’s DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 181.36 in nine matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Usman Khan: Khan is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Tuesday. He has scored 243 runs at a strike rate of 245.45 in nine outings.

Asif Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Fujairah, scoring 182 runs at a strike rate of 176.70 in nine matches.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Muhammad has scored 252 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 215.38 while also taking 10 wickets in nine matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the Emirates D10.

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.94 and also scored 70 runs in eight matches. Farooq is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Emirates D10

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Amin has bowled exceptionally well this season, scalping 14 wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Harshit Seth: Seth has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in eight matches. He will lead Dubai's bowling attack on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ) - 801 points

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 624 points

Mujahid Amin (FUJ) - 492 points

Usman Khan (FUJ) - 465 points

Raja Akifullah Khan (FUJ) - 464 points

Important Stats for DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 252 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 215.38 and ER - 10.09

Muhammad Farooq: 70 runs and 15 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 175.00 and ER - 7.94

Usman Khan: 243 runs in 9 matches; SR - 245.45

Abdul Malik: 113 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 185.25 and ER - 11.57

Mujahid Amin: 14 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 10.64

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ameer Hamza, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Muhammad Farooq.

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Salman Khan, Ameer Hamza, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Abdul Malik, Ankur Sangwan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar