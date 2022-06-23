DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 23

Dubai (DUB) will be up against Fujairah (FUJ) in the 23rd match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

Fujairah have been the team to beat in the competition. They have won five of their six games and are comfortably atop the table with 10 points. Though they lost their last game, they are expected to make a strong comeback with the likes of Usman Khan and Rohan Mustafa in their ranks.

Dubai, on the other hand, had the worst start to the tournament, losing their first five games in a row, but have since bounced back with two consecutive wins in back-to-back games. They will look to extend their winning streak in the upcoming games.

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Rameez Shahzad (c), Ali Naseer, Ammar Badami, Harsh Bobade, Punya Mehra (wk), Shamim Ali, Shival Bawa, Soorya Sathish, Ankur Sangwan, Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Farooq

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Maroof Merchant, Rohan Mustafa, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Sagib Manshad

Match Details

DUB vs FUJ, Match 23, Dubai D20 2022

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has been well-balanced. The batters dominated the first half of the match, while the bowlers took control in the second half.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 149 runs.

Today’s DUB vs FUJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir's performances with the bat have been satisfying in the competition. He has scored some quick runs in the middle order and has also proven useful behind the stumps.

Batters

Usman Khan: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for FUJ, scoring 209 runs at an average of 34.83 in six games. He is currently the leading run-getter in the competition. That makes Usman a must-have in your DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy team.

Umair Ali: The right-armer has proven himself to be a potent fast bowler, taking nine wickets at an impressive average of 12.55 in six games. He is a must-pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa has looked impressive with the ball while also scoring crucial runs in the middle order. He has taken 13 wickets at an outstanding average of 12.23 in six games, making him an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Harsh Bobade: He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team, providing consistent breakthroughs. Bobade could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 16.10 in six games.

3 best players to pick in DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Ankur Sangwan (DUB): 186 points

Maroof Merchant (FUJ): 105 points

Shival Bawa (DUB): 111 points

Key stats for DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Daud - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average: 14.50.

Asif Khan – 134 runs in six games; batting average: 67.00.

Muhammad Farooq – Eight wickets in seven games; bowling average: 24.25.

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

DUB vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Punya Mehra, Usman Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Soorya Sathish, Shamim Ali, Harsh Bobade, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Muhammad Farooq

DUB vs FUJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Punya Mehra, Usman Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Soorya Sathish, Shamim Ali, Harsh Bobade, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umair Ali

