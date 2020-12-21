It is the penultimate day of the league stages in this 2020 edition of the Emirates D20 league. Dubai square off against Fujairah at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai in the final game of the day. Moreover, this is the penultimate game for both teams.

Dubai have had a pretty up-and-down tournament so far. They are currently third on the points table with four wins and as many losses. However, their pattern in this tournament has been an interesting one. They have lost and won two games in a row alternately.

The Shahrukh Sheikh-led side started with a couple of losses before winning two and the pattern repeated itself. With two games to go, Dubai will be hoping they can shed the inconsistency and go on a winning run. They need one more win to seal a semi-final spot for themselves.

On the other hand, Fujairah have been absolutely dominant in this tournament so far. They have won all their eight games and they are looking nearly unstoppable at the moment. They are almost certain to top the points table and will want to keep their momentum.

Squads to choose from

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Fujairah: Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai: Shahrukh Ahmed Sheikh (c), Adnaan Khan (wk), Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Syed Haider, Tahir Latif, Omer Farooq

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem, Sandy Sandeep (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Khalid, Sabir Rao, Ahmed Raza (c), Maroof Merchant, Luqman Hazrat

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Fujairah

Date: December 21st 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai has been a good one to bat on. Teams have posted pretty good totals in the last few games. Hence, not a lot is expected to change for this game either, and one can expect a good batting pitch this around as well. The par score is likely to be around 160-165.

