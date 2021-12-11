DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 16

Dubai (DUB) will be up against Sharjah (SHA) in the 16th match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Dubai fell to a 65-run defeat against Fujairah in their last outing. They have won two out of their five Emirates D10 matches and are currently fourth in the points table. Sharjah, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are second in the standings. They registered a three-wicket victory over Ajman in their last Emirates D10 outing.

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Salman Khan, Taimoor Ali, Muhammed Ismail, Muhammad Farooq.

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah (WK), Syam Ramesh, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar, Kashif Daud.

Match Details

DUB vs SHA, Match 16, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 124 runs.

Today’s DUB vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Shah has batted exceptionally well this season, scoring 129 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 192.54 in five matches. He is currently Sharjah's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D10.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side, having scored 78 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in five matches.

Salman Khan: Khan has scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 100 while also picking up a wicket in two Emirates D10 matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball today.

All-rounders

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has picked up eight wickets and also scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 180 in five matches.

Umair Ali: Ali has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Emirates D10, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of close to 165 and also taking four wickets in five outings.

Bowlers

Ali Anwaar: Anwaar has picked up six wickets and also scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 200 in five matches. He is someone who can score some crucial runs in the lower-middle order.

Harshit Seth: Seth has been in decent form with the ball in the Emirates D10, picking up four wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq (DUB) - 322 points

Umair Ali (SHA) - 282 points

Khalid Shah (SHA) - 257 points

Ali Anwaar (SHA) - 227 points

Ameer Hamza (DUB) - 192 points

Important Stats for DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farooq: 36 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 8.20

Umair Ali: 79 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 164.58 and ER - 8.70

Ali Anwaar: 20 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 9.78

Khalid Shah: 129 runs in 5 matches; SR - 192.54

Ameer Hamza: 90 runs in 5 matches; SR - 180.00

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Ansar Khan, Salman Khan, Umair Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Farooq, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Umair Ali.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Ansar Khan, Salman Khan, Umair Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Farooq, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harshit Seth.

Captain: Umair Ali. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar