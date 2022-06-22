DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 19

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB) will take on Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SHA) in the 19th match of the Emirates D20 2022 League on Wednesday at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI are one of the strongest teams in this year's Emirates D20 league as they have continuously won the last few matches. Dubai Pulse Secure, on the other hand, had a season full of ups and downs where they managed to win their last match against Emirates Blues.

Dubai Pulse Secure will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sharjah Bukhatir XI is expected to win the match.

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing XI

DUB Playing XI

Ronak Panoly (c), Shrey Sethi (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Harsh Bobade, Punya Mehra, Shamim Ali, Shaurya Singh, Himanshu Seth, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Farooq

SHA Playing XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Aayan Afzal Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Zahid

Match Details

DUB vs SHA, Emirates D20 2022 League, Match 19

Date and Time: June 22, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 41 runs in just 25 balls in the match against Team Abu Dhabi.

Batters

B Hameed and R Shahzad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Ahmad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Khan and F Momand are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Naseer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Satish and M Zahid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Bobade is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DUB vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (SHA)

F Momand (DUB)

A Khan (SHA)

DUB vs SHA: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Hameed - 165 runs and four wickets

A Khan - 76 runs and four wickets

M Zahid - Eight wickets

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022 League)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, R Shahzad, B Hameed, F Ahmad, A Khan, A Naseer, F Momand, Z Khan, M Zahid, S Satish, H Bobade

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: F Momand

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, R Shahzad, B Hameed, F Ahmad, A Khan, A Naseer, F Momand, Z Khan, M Zahid, S Ali, H Bobade

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: A Khan

