DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 20

Dubai will be up against Sharjah in the 20th match of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Dubai have won two out of their six matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Emirates Blues by 51 runs.

Sharjah, on the other hand, have won four out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Ajman by five runs.

DUB vs SHA Match Details

The 20th match of the Emirates D20 will be played on Dec 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs SHA, Emirates D20, Match 20

Date and Time: December 21, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

DUB vs SHA Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 140

DUB vs SHA Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Dubai: L-L

Sharjah: W-W

DUB vs SHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

DUB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DUB Probable Playing 11

Adnaan Khan, Safeer Tariq, Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad (C), Taimoor Ali, Aryan Lakra, Shahid Nawaz, Abdul Malik, Ahmed Shafiq, and Mubeen Ali.

SHA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SHA Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed, Yasir Kaleem, Amjad Gul, Fayaz Dongaroan, Usman Khan (C), Zainullah Zain, Aayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik-l, Hazrat Luqman, and Karnal Zahid.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Khalid Shah (6 matches, 138 runs, Strike Rate: 131.43)

Khalid who has played decently in the last couple of matches, is the best wicketkeeper choice. He has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 131.43 in six matches.

Top Batter pick

Usman Khan (4 matches, 180 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 135.34 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Usman is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 180 runs in four matches, while also scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Aryan Lakra (6 matches, 119 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 97.54 and Economy Rate: 7.63)

Aryan has picked up two wickets while scoring 119 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Ahmed Shafiq (6 matches, 7 wickets and 26 runs, Economy Rate: 5.65 and Strike Rate: 63.41)

Ahmed has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has picked up seven wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 5.65, while also scoring 26 runs.

DUB vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 174.26 in six matches while scalping nine wickets.

Aryan Lakra

Aryan could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. He has picked up two wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.63, while also scoring 119 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem - 9 wickets and 176 runs in 6 matches

Karnal Zahid - 13 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches

Shahid Nawaz - 60 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

Usman Khan - 180 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

Ahmed Shafiq - 26 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

DUB vs SHA match expert tips

Mohammad Nadeem could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this DUB vs SHA match, click here!

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Taimoor Ali-I, Usman Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Yasir Kaleem

All-rounders: Shahid Nawaz, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers: Ahmed Shafiq, Abdul Malik, Karnal Zahid

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Shahid Nawaz, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Lakra, Adeel Malik

Bowlers: Abdul Malik, Karnal Zahid, Ahmed Shafiq.

