DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 match - March 31st, 2021

Dubai will take on Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday in the 21st match of the Emirates D10 tournament.

Team Dubai currently occupies the fifth spot on the points table, with just one win so far. They come into this fixture, having lost to Ajman by 10 wickets in the previus game. Team Dubai managed just 83 runs in their quota of 10 overs and in reply, Ajman chased down the total inside seven overs without losing any wicket.

On the other side, Sharjah find themselves in the third spot on the points table with four wins from six matches so far. The team comes into this game, having lost to Fujairah by 40 runs. Fujairah posted 140/6 in 10 overs after opting to bat first, but Sharjah could only score 95/3 in 10 overs in response.

Sharjah will enter this contest as the favorites to win. However, Dubai will aim to spring a surprise in order to bag a better spot on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Dubai

Fahad Nawaz, Punya mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq,Wajid Khan, Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind

Probable Playing XIs

Dubai

Shahrukh Sheikh(c), Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Bilal Cheema(wk), Fahad Nawaz, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Rudra Mahadev, Jash Giyanani

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad(c), Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Rohan Mustafa, Khalid Shah, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Sharjah, Match 21

Date: March 31, 2021, 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch report

The 22-yard at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting wicket, with both the batsmen and the bowlers expected to get enough assistance from the surface.

The spinners are likely to get some turn and how they bowl will be the key in determing the total. Both teams will ideally be looking to bat first and make good use of the conditions.

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Anand, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Ahmad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Kasif Daud, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-captain: Umair Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Anand, Fahad Nawaz, Rudra Mahadev, Fahad Ahmad, Shahrukh Sheikh, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Kasif Daud, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq

Captain: Vriitya Anand, Vice-captain: Kasif Daud