In match number 29 of this Emirates D20 league, Dubai will square off against Sharjah at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai. This is the penultimate game of the league stages.

Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament. However, both sides have qualified for the semi-finals and this is a dead rubber game. But this is the game that will decide who finishes third and fourth respectively on the points table.

Dubai have won four games and lost five from the nine that they have played so far. They started with two losses before they won two and lost two again before winning two on the bounce. In their last game, they lost yet again as Fujairah were too strong for them.

On the other hand, Sharjah have blown hot and cold throughout this competition. They have won four and lost as many and one game ended in a no-result. They have not been able to build any sort of momentum throughout the tournament. Thus, they will be looking to build on their win in the last game which came against Ajman and head into the semi-finals with some momentum behind them.

Squads to choose from

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (WK), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

Sharjah: Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota (WK), Nathan Shibu (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai: Rudra Madhav, Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Haider, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Ahmed (c), Bilal Cheema, Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Muhammad Boota (wk), Umair Ali, Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul

Match Details

Match: Dubai vs Sharjah

Date: December 22nd 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai is a good one to bat on. The bounce is even and the batters have been able to play shots on the up. However, the bowlers have been in the game as well and they have found something in it for them as well. The par score could well be about 165 on this track.

Emirates D20 League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUB vs SHA)

Dream11 Team for Dubai vs Sharjah - Emirates D20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmad, Adnaan Khan, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Muhammad Usman, Umair Ali, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Arsalan Javed, Krishan Paul, Ali Naseer

Captain: Umair Ali Vice-captain: Adnaan Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmad, Syed Haider, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Muhammad Usman, Umair Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Shahrukh Ahmed Sheikh, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Nilansh Keswani

Captain: Khalid Shah Vice-captain: Muhammad Hassan