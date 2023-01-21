DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the ILT20 2023 will see Sharjah Warriors (SJH) take on the Dubai Capitals (DUB) on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction.

Neither the Dubai Capitals nor the Sharjah Warriors have had the best of starts to their ILT20 campaigns. While the Warriors are winless in three matches, the Capitals are slightly better off with one win in three matches.

Captain Rovman Powell has been the standout batter for the Capitals, who have a lot of room for improvement on the bowling front. They are up against a star-studded Warriors batting unit comprising Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Dawid Malan.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Warriors will hold the edge owing to a more balanced roster. With valuable points up for grabs, another exciting contest beckons in Dubai.

DUB vs SJH Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 10

The Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals will lock horns in the 10th match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs SJH, ILT20 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

DUB vs SJH pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 10

The pitch has been decent for batting in Dubai, with the average first-innings score being 162 this season. There has been some help available with the new ball, with the previous game seeing four wickets fall in the powerplay phase across both innings. Spinners should also play a part in the middle overs with the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands. Chasing is the norm in Dubai, with the record also favoring the same this season.

Record in Dubai in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 162

2nd-innings score: 145

DUB vs SJH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Alishan Sharafu, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Dubai Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Capitals.

Dubai Capitals probable playing 11

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Chirag Suri, Yusuf Pathan, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara/Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akif Raja.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 matches, 80 runs, Average: 26.67)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has done well in ILT20 so far, scoring 80 runs in three matches at an average of 26.67. The Afghan keeper has a strike rate of 145.45 in the tournament so far, holding him in good stead. With Gurbaz having decent experience playing in the UAE, he is a top pick for your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (3 matches, 86 runs, SR: 150.88)

Rovman Powell is another explosive batter who has hit his strides in ILT20. Powell has 86 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 150.88. Although he did not score any runs in the previous game, Powell has looked in good touch with the bat and can be backed as a top pick in your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (3 matches, 35 runs, 1 wicket)

Moeen Ali has blown hot and cold in ILT20 with 35 runs and one wicket in three matches. The southpaw is an explosive batter who has a T20 strike rate in excess of 130. Given his ability against spin with the bat, Moeen is a top pick for your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mujeeb ur Rahman (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.20)

Mujeeb ur Rahman has been the Capitals' best bowler with five wickets in three matches. He is averaging 17.20 and has been the Capitals' go-to bowler. With Mujeeb having a lot of experience playing in UAE conditions, he is a must-have in your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

DUB vs SJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament but has not gone on to play a big knock. He scored 14 runs off 18 balls against MI Emirates, struggling for timing. However, he is a proven performer in this format with a T20I average of 38.84. With Malan due for a big score, he is a viable pick for your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root has shown flashes of brilliance at the top of the order for the Capitals this season. He has 52 runs in three matches, with a score of 26 (21) against the Knight Riders being his best performance so far. Like Malan, Root is also quite experienced and is able at playing both pace and spin, making him a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mujeeb ur Rahman 5 wickets in 3 matches Joe Root 52 runs in 3 matches Rovman Powell 86 runs in 3 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80 runs in 3 matches Junaid Siddique 5 wickets in 3 matches

DUB vs SJH match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 10

Junaid Siddique has been the Warriors' best bowler by some distance, picking up five wickets in three matches. He has been used in different phases to good effect, holding him in good stead. With Siddique in good form over the last few months as well, he could be a game-changing selection in your DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (c), Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Moeen Ali, Paul Walter, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Siddique

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Joe Root (vc), Dawid Malan, Rovman Powell, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (c), Paul Walter, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Junaid Siddique

