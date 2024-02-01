DUB vs VIP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 1, 2024

The 17th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Dubai Capitals (DUB) lock horns with the Desert Vipers (VIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The Dubai Capitals lost at hands of the Sharjah Warriors in their previous game. After electing to bat first, the Dubai batters faltered as they got bundled out for a mere 104. The Capital bowlers then managed to pick up only a single wicket as the Warriors chased down the total in 13.1 overs.

The Desert Vipers, meanwhile, won their last game against MI Emirates. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Emirates to 149/9. The game went down the wire and with three runs required off the last ball, Shaheen Afridi took the Vipers home with two wickets in hand.

Ahead of the DUB vs VIP game on Thursday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sherfane Rutherford (VIP) – 7.5 Credits

Sherfane Rutherford in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Sherfane Rutherford played a crucial knock for the Desert Vipers in their win over the MI Emirates. Chasing 150, the Vipers kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Rutherford kept his side in the chase. Coming in at No. 8, he played a fantastic cameo of 35 runs off 22 balls.

Rutherford’s knock helped the Vipers chase down the target on the last ball. Rutherford, who hit five boundaries and a six against the Vipers, is a dangerous player once he gets going and is a good pick in your Dream11 team for the DUB vs VIP game.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in impressive form in the International League T20 2024. He put in a solid all-around display in the last game against the MI Emirates. The Sri Lankan bowled beautifully and dismissed Ambati Rayudu to register figures of 1/19 feom his four overs.

Hasaranga was also good with the bat, playing a well-composed knock of 26 euna off 22 balls. Hasaranga can spin a web around the opposition batters and one can rely on him to fetch valuable points in the DUB vs VIP clash on Thursday.

#1 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Although the Dubai Capitals are struggling in this edition of ILT20, Sikandar Raza has been the standout performer for the team. He has scored 160 runs in four innings at an average of 40 while also taking five scalps at an economy rate of under 6.

Raza held the innings nicely for the Capitals against the Sharjah Warriors. He scored 22 off 25 balls before falling in the 18th over. On the bowling front, although he went wicketless, he conceded only 17 runs in his three overs.

Raza is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

