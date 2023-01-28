DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for UAE T20, Match 20

Dubai Capitals (DUB) will take on Desert Vipers (VIP) in the 20th match of the UAE T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 20.

Dubai Capitals have won two of their six matches so far, while they have ended on the losing side thrice. They have five points to their name and are fifth in the table. The Capitals beat MI Emirates by 16 runs in their most recent game.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers occupy second place in the table. They have won four of their five games and are level on eight points with table-toppers Gulf Giants. The Vipers also got the better of MI Emirates in their last match, winning by seven wickets.

DUB vs VIP Match Details, Match 20

The 20th match of UAE T20 will be played on January 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs VIP, UAE T20, Match 20

Date and Time: 28th January, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Zee Cinema

DUB vs VIP Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a balanced wicket and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. There have been high scoring games here recently, and spinners may prove to be important in proceedings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 174.33

Average second innings score: 169.3

DUB vs VIP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dubai Capitals: W-L-L-L-W

Desert Vipers: W-L-W-W-W

DUB vs VIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Capitals Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Capitals Probable Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Daniel Lawrence, Robin Uthappa (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen, and Jake Ball.

Desert Vipers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Desert Vipers Probable Playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, and Matheesha Pathirana

DUB vs VIP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Robin Uthappa (5 matches, 142 runs, Strike Rate: 134.51)

Robin Uthappa is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The former Indian international has scored 142 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 134.51.

Top Batter pick

Colin Munro (5 matches, 137 runs, Strike Rate: 150.55)

Colin Munro has played with responsibility and has done a great job for his side. He has hammered 137 runs at a terrific strike rate of over 150.

Top All-rounder pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.23)

Wanindu Hasaranga is an exceptional all-rounder in the T20 format. Surprisingly though, he hasn’t faced a single ball yet. However, Hasaranga has picked up six wickets in four games already.

Top Bowler pick

Sheldon Cottrell (5 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.51)

Sheldon Cottrell has been wonderful with the ball for Desert Vipers. He has already claimed eight wickets in five games at a terrific economy rate of 5.51 and has been hard to deal with.

DUB vs VIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is the leading scorer in the tournament and has been a cut above the rest. He has already hammered 418 runs in five games at an unbelievable average of 139.33 and a terrific strike rate of 161.39.

Hales has already smashed a century and four half-centuries and he should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your DUB vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has also been in destructive form in the competition. The Caribbean superstar has slammed 227 runs at an average of 45.40 and is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Powell also has a wonderful strike rate of over 181. Moreover, he has also taken five wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DUB vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alex Hales 418 runs 603 points Rovman Powell 227 runs and 5 wickets 479 points Sheldon Cottrell 8 wickets 258 points Robin Uthappa 142 runs 240 points Colin Munro 137 runs 232 points

DUB vs VIP match expert tips

You can close your eyes and pick Alex Hales as the multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored over 50 runs in each and every single innings he has played so far.

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Raja Akifullah Khan

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

DUB vs VIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sikandar Raza, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson

